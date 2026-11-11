Ayesha Curry Keeps Triggering Black Men — Jemele Hill Wants to Know Why | WATCH

A scripted kiss in Ayesha Curry's new holiday movie sparks a debate about marriage, motherhood and why some male commentators can't seem to leave her alone.

Ayesha Curry and Matthew Daddario in ‘Second Chance Holiday’ – via screenshot

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*Ayesha Curry apparently can’t kiss a man in a movie without somebody questioning her marriage to NBA superstar Stephen Curry.

And judging by the latest controversy, some Black male sports commentators are having a particularly difficult time separating Hollywood acting from real-life romance.

Former NFL stars LeSean McCoy and Emmanuel Acho weighed in on Ayesha’s on-screen kiss during a discussion on their YouTube show, “Speakeasy.”

Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas also became part of the debate, with remarks about Ayesha’s place in the Curry family drawing criticism.

But sports journalist Jemele Hill isn’t buying the outrage, and she’s questioning why Ayesha’s independence seems to trigger so many men.

Ayesha Curry kissing another man in her new movie 😭 https://t.co/hf67eoNe4h — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) November 5, 2026

Ayesha Curry’s Holiday Movie Kiss Sparks Backlash

The controversy centers on “Second Chance Holiday,” a romantic comedy that premiered November 5 on The Roku Channel.

Ayesha plays Chelsey, a dating expert who reconnects with her high school sweetheart, portrayed by Matthew Daddario. A kissing scene between the characters quickly circulated online.

McCoy questioned why a married woman would kiss another man on screen, even after acknowledging that the scene wasn’t real.

“This is crazy,” McCoy declared, pointing to Stephen Curry’s status as one of basketball’s greatest players.

Ayesha responded to the online criticism on X: “It’s not even real,” adding that commenters were annoying.

Her husband, meanwhile, publicly celebrated her starring role, calling Ayesha his “Leading Lady” and praising the work she put into the film.

Jemelle Hill – via screenshot

Jemele Hill Challenges McCoy and Emmanuel Acho

Hill couldn’t resist pointing out the obvious.

“No disrespect to LeSean McCoy, but has he never heard of acting?” she asked in her YouTube commentary.

Acho argued that the backlash wasn’t simply about acting.

He pointed to Ayesha’s previous public comments about wanting to feel desirable and maintaining her personal identity.

He characterized those remarks as a “scouting report,” suggesting the movie kiss reinforced perceptions some viewers already held about her marriage.

Hill disagreed with that interpretation.

She revisited Ayesha’s 2019 appearance on “Red Table Talk,” explaining that the discussion concerned motherhood, insecurity and wanting to feel attractive beyond being somebody’s wife.

Hill also referenced Ayesha’s “Call Her Daddy” interview, where she discussed how marriage and motherhood arrived earlier than she had originally envisioned.

Before marrying Steph, Ayesha had pursued acting, including appearances on television as a young performer.

“I just find that with Ayesha Curry that people are just very committed to misunderstanding her,” Hill said.

(Scroll down to watch Jemelle Hill’s commentary.)

Why Does Ayesha Curry Trigger So Many Men?

Hill was particularly disturbed by Arenas’ reported characterization of Ayesha as a blemish on the Curry family.

However, Arenas’ broader discussion with former NBA player Nick Young also included pushback against the idea that husbands should control their wives’ professional opportunities.

Hill’s larger criticism was directed at the expectation that women married to successful athletes should remain content living in their husbands’ shadows.

She compared the controversy with actress Hailee Steinfeld’s romantic scenes opposite Michael B. Jordan in “Sinners.” Steinfeld is married to NFL quarterback Josh Allen. Hill initially questioned why Steinfeld hadn’t faced similar scrutiny, although she acknowledged that viewers later pointed out criticism Allen had received.

For Hill, the larger issue is women’s independence.

She suggested that some of the hostility directed at Ayesha reflects misogyny and an unwillingness to accept that a wife and mother can pursue ambitions of her own.

The bottom line? Ayesha Curry is pursuing a career she wanted long before she became Mrs. Curry.

And as Hill sees it, that shouldn’t require anybody else’s permission.

WATCH: Jemele Hill breaks down the Ayesha Curry controversy and explains why she believes the backlash says more about the critics than the actress.

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