Sex Therapist Zuri Pryor-Graves on How Sex Changes as You Age
By Fisher Jack
Mature Black Couple
*Sex in the media follows a super simplified script: it starts as an awkward teenage tale, levels out as you get the hang of things, and then it’s like the journey’s over. But that’s far from reality. Your sexuality isn’t a one-size-fits-all deal—it’s always changing due to a slew of factors like health and life events. And the big one: Sex changes as you age.

Zuri Pryor-Graves Talks Hormones and Health
According to sex therapist Zuri Pryor-Graves, hormones play a big role in how our sex lives change as we age. Menopause and andropause can mess with our hormones, affecting our libido. Plus, health issues like diabetes or heart problems and medications can also put a damper on things. Stress and depression can throw a wrench in the works too.

“It’s important to talk openly about these changes with your doctor and your partner,” Pryor-Graves says. “Some people might discover new ways to connect emotionally or explore different sides of their sexuality.”

Mental Shifts with Age
As we get older, our bodies change, and that can mess with our confidence and how we feel about ourselves. Pryor-Graves explains that societal attitudes about aging and sex can also mess with our heads, affecting our mental health, reports 21Ninety.

Physical Changes and What to Do About Them
For women, aging can make sex less comfy due to changes in vaginal tissues. Pryor-Graves says there are treatments available, like moisturizers and hormone creams, to help with that. Plus, staying active sexually or doing pelvic floor exercises can keep things in shape down there.

Sex Therapist Zuri Pryor-Graves on How Sex Changes as You Ages - via Zuri Pryor-Graves
Can Sex Stay Awesome as We Age?
Absolutely, says Pryor-Graves. It’s all about keeping the lines of communication open, being flexible with our needs, and having a positive attitude towards sex. With a little care and understanding, our sexual relationships can stay fulfilling and vibrant throughout our lives.

