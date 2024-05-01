Wednesday, May 1, 2024
Supermodel Selita Ebanks Takes Us Inside Her New Reality Series: ‘Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise’ | EUR Video Exclusive
By Ny MaGee
Selita Ebanks
Selita Ebanks at arrivals for Usher’s New Look Foundation Gala Benefit, Capitale, New York, NY, July 08, 2005. Photo by: Dima Gavrysh/Everett Collection / Depositphotos

*We spoke to supermodel Selita Ebanks about her latest reality series, “Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise,” which debuted on Freeform on April 9 and is also available for streaming on Hulu.

“Sexy and sizzling with secrets, this seductive new docusoap follows a group of uber-rich and on-the-rise locals and expats as they navigate the rocky waters of their relationships, friendships, and careers in the paradise that is GRAND CAYMAN,” the synopsis states.

“Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise” also stars Elizabeth Chambers, Courtney McTaggart, Craig Jervis, Julian Foster, Aaron Bernardo, Cass Lacelle, Victoria Jurkowski, Chelsea Flynn, Teri Bilewitch, Trevor Coleman, Dillon Claassens, and Connor Bunney.

In a new interview with PEOPLE, Ebanks said she “wasn’t prepared for the tequila intake” with the cast.

“I tried really hard not to be Mama Selita,” she added, “because I didn’t want to be Debbie Downer. I wanted everybody to have a good time — just responsibly.”

She also admitted that she was “going through a lot of insecurities about being on the show.”

Speaking exclusively to EUR’s Ny MaGee about the series, Selita, who famously dated Nick Cannon and Kanye West, said, “I want people to watch and realize that we are a multicultural island. We have over 100 cultures here. Food, people, lifestyle — this is just… a glimpse into what it’s like to live in Caymen, and of course, it’s going to be sensationalized because it’s reality TV.”

She added, “But people live normal lives here. This is an island, but it’s still 9-5 jobs, families, kids go to school, the culture — different people coming together to live in one place. It’s like Manhattan,” Ebanks explained.

“I want people to come here and know that we’re not one-dimensional. You can come to do the beach thing… start a business, open a restaurant, or hang out with the locals and play some dominos… It’s just a beautiful place to be.”

Watch our full conversation about the series and island life with Ms. Selita via the clip below.

