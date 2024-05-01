Trailer Drops for ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Season 9 | Watch

*Paramount+ has unveiled the trailer, and the celebrity guest judges are appearing on “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 9.

Per the news release, “… eight fan-favorite queens return to use their drag superpowers for good, competing to win a supersized donation of $200,000, provided by The Palette Fund, for a charity of their choosing. The Palette Fund is a private foundation dedicated to breaking down barriers and advancing social change in communities that are under-resourced and facing significant challenges.”

The Season 9 description notes that this is the “first time in franchise herstory where the queens are competing for charity and harnessing their drag skills to win money for a variety of organizations.”

The eight queens returning to RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE ALL STARS and the charities they have chosen to compete for are Angeria Paris VanMicheals (Season 14) for the National Black Justice Collective, Gottmik (Season 13) for Trans Lifeline, Jorgeous (Season 14) for the National Alliance of Mental Illness, Nina West (Season 11) for The Trevor Project, Plastique Tiara (Season 11) for The Asian American Foundation, Roxxxy Andrews (Season 5, ALL STARS 2) for Miracle of Love, Shannel (Season 1, ALL STARS 1) for the Anxiety and Depression Association of America and Vanessa Vanjie (Season 10, 11) for the ASPCA, per the release.

The fresh episodes begin streaming Friday, May 17, with two all-new episodes featuring Palmer and Hsu as guest judges.

Additionally, new episodes of RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE ALL STARS: UNTUCKED – debut exclusively on Paramount+ on May 17. According to the release, the series takes viewers behind the scenes to the backstage drama as the queens anxiously await their fate each week.

Watch the new trailer for “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 9 below.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Hulu Drops Trailer for New ‘Queenie’ Drama Series | Watch