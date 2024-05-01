Wednesday, May 1, 2024
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Trailer Drops for ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Season 9 | Watch
By Ny MaGee
0
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars - Season 9
Key Art for RePaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 9, featuring Angeria Paris VanMicheals, Gottmik, Jorgeous, Nina West, Plastique Tiara, Roxxxy Andrews, Shannel and Vanessa Vanjie, streaming on Paramount+ 2024. Photo credit: Pari Dukovic/World of Wonder/Paramount+

*Paramount+ has unveiled the trailer, and the celebrity guest judges are appearing on “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 9.

Per the news release, “… eight fan-favorite queens return to use their drag superpowers for good, competing to win a supersized donation of $200,000, provided by The Palette Fund, for a charity of their choosing. The Palette Fund is a private foundation dedicated to breaking down barriers and advancing social change in communities that are under-resourced and facing significant challenges.”

The Season 9 description notes that this is the “first time in franchise herstory where the queens are competing for charity and harnessing their drag skills to win money for a variety of organizations.”

The eight queens returning to RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE ALL STARS and the charities they have chosen to compete for are Angeria Paris VanMicheals (Season 14) for the National Black Justice Collective, Gottmik (Season 13) for Trans Lifeline, Jorgeous (Season 14) for the National Alliance of Mental Illness, Nina West (Season 11) for The Trevor Project, Plastique Tiara (Season 11) for The Asian American Foundation, Roxxxy Andrews (Season 5, ALL STARS 2) for Miracle of Love, Shannel (Season 1, ALL STARS 1) for the Anxiety and Depression Association of America and Vanessa Vanjie (Season 10, 11) for the ASPCA, per the release. 

The fresh episodes begin streaming Friday, May 17, with two all-new episodes featuring Palmer and Hsu as guest judges.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars - Season 9
Key Art for RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 9 streaming on Paramount+ 2024. Photo credit: Albert Sanchez/World of Wonder/Paramount+

Additionally, new episodes of RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE ALL STARS: UNTUCKED – debut exclusively on Paramount+ on May 17. According to the release, the series takes viewers behind the scenes to the backstage drama as the queens anxiously await their fate each week.

Watch the new trailer for “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 9 below.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Hulu Drops Trailer for New ‘Queenie’ Drama Series | Watch

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Savannah James Discusses Woman’s Pre-Proposal Wedding Dress Purchase on New Podcast | VIdeo

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Broadway

‘The Wiz’ Revival Returns to Broadway with Star Studded Premiere – An Ode to Black Excellence | PicsVideos

Parenting

What’s Wrong with You, Fool?! – Doja Cat Can’t Understand Why Parents Bring Their ‘Mistakes,’ Err, Children to Her Raunchy Show | WATCH

Sports

Simone Biles is ‘Pretending’ to be As Famous as Caitlin Clark is Jason Whitlock’s Latest Public Show of Stupidity | WATCH

Legal

Megan Thee Stallion Denies Ex-Video Guy’s Claim She Made Him Watch Her Have Sex w/Woman! | VIDEO

Domestic Violence

The Rise and Fall of Danielle Johnson: Once an LA Astrology Maven – Now a Solar Eclipse Assassin | VIDEO

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

Docuseries

Michael Bivins Documentary to Explore Life of New Edition,...

Celebrity

Nick Cannon: Nicole Scherzinger was ‘the Only Woman I’ve...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming