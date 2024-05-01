Hulu Drops Trailer for New ‘Queenie’ Drama Series | Watch

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*Hulu has dropped the trailer for the new drama series “Queenie” from Onyx Collective.

The series is based on the 2019 best-selling novel by Candice Carty-Williams, who serves as an executive producer on the show.

Here’s the synopsis: Queenie Jenkins (Dionne Brown) is a 25-year-old Jamaican British woman living in south London, straddling two cultures and slotting neatly into neither. After a messy breakup with her long-term boyfriend, Queenie seeks comfort in all the wrong places and begins to realize she has to face the past head-on before she can rebuild. The series is based on the best-selling novel by Candice Carty-Williams.

“Queenie” also stars Bellah as Queenie’s childhood friend Kyazike and Samuel Adewunmi as Frank, Kyazike’s older cousin.

As Deadline reports, the eight-episode series will stream on Hulu in the U.S., Channel 4 in the U.K. and the Republic of Ireland, Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other territories.

All episodes premiere on Friday, June 7.

Watch the trailer above.

