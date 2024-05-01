Tuesday, April 30, 2024
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Hulu Drops Trailer for New ‘Queenie’ Drama Series | Watch
By Ny MaGee
0

*Hulu has dropped the trailer for the new drama series “Queeniefrom Onyx Collective.

The series is based on the 2019 best-selling novel by Candice Carty-Williams, who serves as an executive producer on the show. 

Here’s the synopsis: Queenie Jenkins (Dionne Brown) is a 25-year-old Jamaican British woman living in south London, straddling two cultures and slotting neatly into neither. After a messy breakup with her long-term boyfriend, Queenie seeks comfort in all the wrong places and begins to realize she has to face the past head-on before she can rebuild. The series is based on the best-selling novel by Candice Carty-Williams. 

“Queenie” also stars Bellah as Queenie’s childhood friend Kyazike and Samuel Adewunmi as Frank, Kyazike’s older cousin.

As Deadline reports, the eight-episode series will stream on Hulu in the U.S., Channel 4 in the U.K. and the Republic of Ireland, Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other territories.

All episodes premiere on Friday, June 7.

Watch the trailer above. 

OTHER NEWS FROM EURWEB.COM: Chlöe Bailey Stars in ‘The Exorcism’ with Russell Crowe | Watch Trailer

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Biden’s Justice Dept Plans to Reschedule Marijuana As A Lower-risk Drug | VIDEO
Next article
50 Cent Reacts to Floyd (Money’s Funny) Mayweather Being Held Hostage in Dubai

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Parenting

What’s Wrong with You, Fool?! – Doja Cat Can’t Understand Why Parents Bring Their ‘Mistakes,’ Err, Children to Her Raunchy Show | WATCH

Sports

Simone Biles is ‘Pretending’ to be As Famous as Caitlin Clark is Jason Whitlock’s Latest Public Show of Stupidity | WATCH

Legal

Megan Thee Stallion Denies Ex-Video Guy’s Claim She Made Him Watch Her Have Sex w/Woman! | VIDEO

Domestic Violence

The Rise and Fall of Danielle Johnson: Once an LA Astrology Maven – Now a Solar Eclipse Assassin | VIDEO

Kanye West

Kanye’s Newest Dark Twisted Fantasy: 3-some with Michelle Obama and Wife Bianca Censori! | WATCH

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

Docuseries

Michael Bivins Documentary to Explore Life of New Edition,...

Celebrity

Nick Cannon: Nicole Scherzinger was ‘the Only Woman I’ve...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming