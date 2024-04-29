Monday, April 29, 2024
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Chlöe Bailey Stars in ‘The Exorcism’ with Russell Crowe | Watch Trailer
By Ny MaGee
0

*Vertical has unveiled the debut trailer for its upcoming supernatural horror movie, “The Exorcism,” from director Joshua John Miller and starring Russell Crowe and Chlöe Bailey.

Per Deadline, “The Exorcism follows Anthony Miller (Crowe), a troubled actor who begins to unravel while shooting a supernatural horror film. His estranged daughter (Ryan Simpkins) wonders if he’s slipping back into his past addictions or if there’s something more sinister at play,” the outlet writes. 

The cast also includes Sam Worthington (Avatar: The Way of Water), Adam Goldberg (The Equalizer), and David Hyde Pierce (Frasier).

Watch the new trailer above. 

Chlöe (Urban One Honors)
Chlöe (Urban One Honors)

Miller penned the script with M.A. Fortin. Per Deadline, the duo said, “Vertical has been a great partner in helping us complete and realize our vision for this story. Their level of enthusiasm and support are rare to find.”

Vertical Partner Peter Jarowey added, “Joshua has a profound expertise in this genre, and we applaud his creation of a film that reverently nods to classic horror while adding a fresh twist. We want to thank everyone at Miramax for their partnership and are looking forward to bringing the film to theatres nationwide this summer.”

Miller said, “We wanted to update the possession movie formula for a world where no one group owns goodness and decency over another. We were gifted with an extraordinary cast and creative team to tell a story about how we’re all vulnerable to darkness, to perpetuating it, if we fail to face our demons.”

The film is set for a theatrical release beginning June 7 and will stream on Shudder.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Dominique Fishback and Chlöe Bailey Talk Roles in New Horror Series ‘Swarm’ | EUR Video Exclusive

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Sage Steele Replaces Candace Owens in New Daily Wire Animated Series
Next article
Family of Black Teen Shot by White Homeowner for Visiting Wrong House Files Lawsuit

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Parenting

What’s Wrong with You, Fool?! – Doja Cat Can’t Understand Why Parents Bring Their ‘Mistakes,’ Err, Children to Her Raunchy Show | WATCH

Sports

Simone Biles is ‘Pretending’ to be As Famous as Caitlin Clark is Jason Whitlock’s Latest Public Show of Stupidity | WATCH

Legal

Megan Thee Stallion Denies Ex-Video Guy’s Claim She Made Him Watch Her Have Sex w/Woman! | VIDEO

Domestic Violence

The Rise and Fall of Danielle Johnson: Once an LA Astrology Maven – Now a Solar Eclipse Assassin | VIDEO

Kanye West

Kanye’s Newest Dark Twisted Fantasy: 3-some with Michelle Obama and Wife Bianca Censori! | WATCH

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

Docuseries

Michael Bivins Documentary to Explore Life of New Edition,...

Celebrity

Nick Cannon: Nicole Scherzinger was ‘the Only Woman I’ve...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming