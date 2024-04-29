Chlöe Bailey Stars in ‘The Exorcism’ with Russell Crowe | Watch Trailer

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*Vertical has unveiled the debut trailer for its upcoming supernatural horror movie, “The Exorcism,” from director Joshua John Miller and starring Russell Crowe and Chlöe Bailey.

Per Deadline, “The Exorcism follows Anthony Miller (Crowe), a troubled actor who begins to unravel while shooting a supernatural horror film. His estranged daughter (Ryan Simpkins) wonders if he’s slipping back into his past addictions or if there’s something more sinister at play,” the outlet writes.

The cast also includes Sam Worthington (Avatar: The Way of Water), Adam Goldberg (The Equalizer), and David Hyde Pierce (Frasier).

Watch the new trailer above.

Miller penned the script with M.A. Fortin. Per Deadline, the duo said, “Vertical has been a great partner in helping us complete and realize our vision for this story. Their level of enthusiasm and support are rare to find.”

Vertical Partner Peter Jarowey added, “Joshua has a profound expertise in this genre, and we applaud his creation of a film that reverently nods to classic horror while adding a fresh twist. We want to thank everyone at Miramax for their partnership and are looking forward to bringing the film to theatres nationwide this summer.”

Miller said, “We wanted to update the possession movie formula for a world where no one group owns goodness and decency over another. We were gifted with an extraordinary cast and creative team to tell a story about how we’re all vulnerable to darkness, to perpetuating it, if we fail to face our demons.”

The film is set for a theatrical release beginning June 7 and will stream on Shudder.

