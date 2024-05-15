‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Unveils Season 16 Cast with Departure of OG Wives

*Kenya Moore, Porsha Williams, and Drew Sidora are returning to “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” for season 16.

As PEOPLE reports, author/podcast host Brittany Eady, restaurateur and Food Network alum Kelli Ferrell, and Angela Oakley, wife of NBA great Charles Oakley, will join the cast. Shamea Morton Mwangi has been promoted to full-time Housewife. Supermodel Cynthia Bailey, a cast member from seasons 3-13, will return in a “friend” role.

Shereé Whitfield, Kandi Burruss, Marlo Hampton, and Sanya Richards-Ross will exit RHOA.

Hampton said in a statement, “My contract with Real Housewives of Atlanta ended when season 15 wrapped. This break from RHOA is a fresh start, allowing me the space to participate in new creative entertainment projects focused on my future, and not reliving my past.”

Burruss is leaving after 14 consecutive years on the hit Bravo series.

“I just started working on other things, and I was excited about the other things that I was working on,” Burress told PEOPLE at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards.

“I loved the fact that I was making deals and doing all this stuff without this stress. I was just like if there’s ever a time to step out and just try other things, it is now, because I was already doing a lot while doing this show, but it’s only so much you can do while you’re filming the show. This time I said, ‘I’m just going to go all the way out,'” she continued.

Per PEOPLE, Porsha is returning to RHOA after a two-season break as part of an overall talent deal with NBCUniversal. This agreement will see her collaborating on scripted projects across the network’s broadcast and streaming platforms.

“I’m incredibly thankful for the vision and faith NBCUniversal has put in me to be a larger part of their family,” she said in February. “I’m looking forward to being back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and showing the world my new world!”

