NeNe Leakes Not in Talks to Return to RHOA

*NeNe Leakes is not in talks to return to “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” TMZ has confirmed.

“Sources connected to the show tell TMZ … NeNe isn’t in any talks to join the upcoming season 16 — and, in fact, we’re told producers haven’t even reached out to her to have any conversations about the possibility,” the outlet writes.

Leakes is an “RHOA” OG, appearing on the series from Seasons 1 to 7 and returning for 10 to 12 before departing the show in 2020. We reported earlier that she filed a discrimination lawsuit in 2022 against series producer Andy Cohen, NBCUniversal, Bravo, and production companies True Entertainment and Truly Original, alleging they fostered a racist and hostile work environment, per Page Six.

Leakes ultimately dropped the lawsuit “without prejudice” — meaning she can revisit the case later.

Cohen addressed NeNe’s future with “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” during BravoCon in November 2023.

“I’m a nostalgic guy. She and I came up together and there’s always room in my heart for, you know, everybody,” Cohen told fans at the Las Vegas event, Page Six reported.

Meanwhile, Leakes said in an interview last month that some of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast members should be booted to save the show amid bleak ratings.

TMZ caught up with the former RHOA star, and she shared her thoughts about casting for Season 16. Leakes departed the show in 2020, and the cast has since struggled to capture longtime viewers. She told TMZ that the show needs a fresh start.

“If they’re going to keep those same girls over and over … it’s not a good look,” she said in the clip above.

“I think they should keep a couple,” she continued, adding, “half of the cast should go.”

