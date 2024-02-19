Sunday, May 26, 2024
Chris Brown Reacts After Disinvited from NBA All-Star Celebrity Game
By Ny MaGee
0
Chris Brown
Chris Brown arrives at Darren Dzienciol’s CARN*EVIL Halloween Party hosted by Alessandra Ambrosio held at a Private Residence on October 29, 2022 in Bel Air, Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

*Chris Brown revealed in a new post on social media that the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game disinvited him because of his controversial domestic violence incident with his ex-girlfriend Rihanna.

“I was asked by the NBA to play in the all star game this year! Only for them to call later and say they couldn’t do IT because of their sponsors like RUFFLES,” Brown shared on his Instagram Stories on Saturday, Page Six reports. 

“At this point I’m sick of people bothering me and I’m tired of living in the f–king past. I POSTED THE EMAILS SO YALL COULD SEE. The NBA still was tryna get me to come and sit court side… NOT F–KING HAPPENING,” Brown continued. 

The R&B crooner added, “I ONLY GO WHERE IM APPRECIATED.”

The NBA All-Star game kicked off Friday in Indianapolis. Brown shared email screenshots of his correspondence with an alleged representative of the NBA, showing his “travel and “logistics” for the event before he was officially disinvited.

Chris Brown
LOS ANGELES – JUN 28: Chris Brown at the 2015 BET Awards – Arrivals at the Microsoft Theater on June 28, 2015 in Los Angeles, CA / Depositphotos

Meanwhile, Brown recently made headlines after clapping back at haters labeling him antisemitic when he was spotted in Dubai with Kanye West.

Ace Showbiz reported that the duo was captured on camera in November jamming to Ye’s new song Vulture,which includes the lyric “How I’m anti-semitic? I just f**ked a Jewish b***h.” 

Brown hit up social media to respond to critics. “Let me make this perfectly clear before y’all try to use me as a pawn … Ima a Piru, I aint Muslim or Jewish so don’t start no s*** wont be no s***!!!” he wrote, according to TMZ.

“Im trying to be peaceful but please do not wake up the demon in me! … Go on about your f****** day,” Breezy added.

In a follow-up post, he added, “I’m pro life and I [make] music for the entire world!!!!!! So please do not get tricked into thinking I spread hate or am kool with it! This is for the million of young kids that look up to me and may be confused.”

READ MORE: Chris Brown Claps Back After Labeled Antisemitic: ‘Do Not Wake Up the Demon in Me’

