Alabama Woman Channels Lil’ Kim While Describing Shooting Incident in Hilarious Video | Watch

*An Alabama woman’s lively retelling of her eyewitness experience of a shooting at an apartment complex has captured the internet’s attention.

On April 26, according to a report by WTVY News 4, police in Dothan received emergency calls regarding a shooting at a residential building. The victim, who sustained a gunshot wound to the chest, was initially treated at the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital. Amidst the chaos, a woman present at the scene provided a vivid account to the news station, quickly gaining viral traction because she credited Lil’ Kim for saving her life.

“I’m getting to the car,” she recalled. “I hear…at least about 7 rounds,” the witness explained.

“So I’m ducking, I’m dodging, I’m ducking, I’m dodging, I’m ducking, doing Lil Kim, trying to get my baby in the car,” she continued while moving in a manner similar to the rapper’s signature dance. Watch the moment via the YouTube clip above.

YouTuber users reacted to the station’s video in the comments, with one person writing, “So Glad she’s active and got her Lil Kim on when shots were fired… A strong Black Queen with the deep understanding of minding one’s business.”

“I’m glad her and the baby ok but I’m so weak her interview was legendary,” another person wrote.

A third added, “…us black folks are epic.”

Meanwhile, the victim of the shooting is said to be in stable condition.

