Wednesday, May 1, 2024
HomeMusicAfrobeats
Afrobeats

The Pulse of Entertainment: Afrobeat’s Young Jonn Releases ‘Jiggy Forever’ Featuring Sean Paul | WATCH
By Dr. Eunice Moseley
0
Young Jonn
Afrobeat’s Young Jonn releases debut album ‘Jiggy Forever’ (Chocolate City Music).

*“I was just in the studio vibing,” said Afrobeat superstar Young Jonn aka Jiggy about his newest single “Big Big Things” off of his debut album “Jiggy Forever” (Chocolate City Music) – released this month. “ …was sent the beats, and that was the vibe.”

Young Jonn is a highly sought-after Nigerian music producer. In 2015 he garnered a Producer of the Year nomination at the Nigerian Entertainment Awards. He then earned African Producer of the Year in 2017 at the SoundCity MVP Awards. Jiggy, as a music producer, has worked on projects for Olamide (2014-2016), Lil’ Kesh (2016, 2017, 2021),  Davido (2016), Flint Boyz (2022), and Mountain Men (2022). He was prompted to release his own music by his manager, and as they say, ‘the rest is history.”

Young Jonn, born John Saviours Udomboso, is best known for his single “Da Da” from his 2022 EPs “Love is Not Enough  (Vol. 1) and (Vol. 2)” (Chocolate City Records) and it has a remix with Afrobeat sensation Davido as a featured artist. Young Jonn is also an Afropop and HipHop artist making him very versatile.

His music videos are so outstanding that I had to ask if he had any input and he said, “Yes, a lot of times! Because  I know what I want to do.”

Young Jonn attended GOF International School and the University of Ibadan majoring in communications law. His YouTube channel has accumulated 77,000 subscribers with 245,000 views. Jiggy was in the U.S. when we talked about prepping for his album release event in New York.

“Big shout-out,” said Jiggy to his record label Chocolate City Music when I brought them up congratulating him on his record deal with what is known as one of the major labels in Nigeria. “It’s been an amazing journey. I was just chilling…producing (when it was suggested that he release music as an artist). Prompts to my manager (who talked him into it and arranged for him to be signed to his new record label).”

I asked Young Jonn how he got the name Jiggy, he laughed a little and said, “It’s like a saying with my friends. We call ourselves Jiggy…it’s a lifestyle.”

His current single off the “Jiggy Forever” album, “Big Big Things,” features Seyi Vibes and Kizz Daniel. The “Big Big Things” single debuted at #19 on Billboard’s U.S. Afro-Beats Chart. The “Jiggy Forever” album also offers the single “Hold On” featuring Grammy-winning Sean Paul.

“My dream is to get to the biggest point in the world, the biggest legend, the biggest studio in the world,” said Young Jonn as we ended our talk. www.ChocolateCityMusic.com

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Dr. Eunice Moseley has an estimated weekly readership of over one million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Business Management/Public Relations Strategist and Consultant at Freelance Associates and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Timeswww.ThePulseofEntertainment.com EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is in its 25th year. The next events are coming to Baltimore via Zoom on Saturday, April 20, 2024, presented by Security Square Mall and The Baltimore Times, and Los Angeles via Zoom on Saturday, November 9, 2024. The ULMII event is a free entertainment conference offering a Professional Panel Q&A Session, a Professional Talent Showcase, and a National Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance, and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $19,000 valued in prizes/product/services. Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com or RSVP for Zoom Access at EventBrite.com or email [email protected].

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Supermodel Selita Ebanks Takes Us Inside Her New Reality Series: ‘Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise’ | EUR Video Exclusive

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
International Actor Jimmy Jean-Louis Finds New Fans in India with Director Blessy’s ‘The Goat Life’ | WATCH-Trailer

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Doing Good

Comedy Legend Michael Colyar Returns to Venice Beach for Historic Comedy Special ‘The KING of Venice Beach’ on May 17

Broadway

‘The Wiz’ Revival Returns to Broadway with Star Studded Premiere – An Ode to Black Excellence | PicsVideos

Parenting

What’s Wrong with You, Fool?! – Doja Cat Can’t Understand Why Parents Bring Their ‘Mistakes,’ Err, Children to Her Raunchy Show | WATCH

Sports

Simone Biles is ‘Pretending’ to be As Famous as Caitlin Clark is Jason Whitlock’s Latest Public Show of Stupidity | WATCH

Legal

Megan Thee Stallion Denies Ex-Video Guy’s Claim She Made Him Watch Her Have Sex w/Woman! | VIDEO

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

Docuseries

Michael Bivins Documentary to Explore Life of New Edition,...

Celebrity

Nick Cannon: Nicole Scherzinger was ‘the Only Woman I’ve...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming