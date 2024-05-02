The Pulse of Entertainment: Afrobeat’s Young Jonn Releases ‘Jiggy Forever’ Featuring Sean Paul | WATCH

*“I was just in the studio vibing,” said Afrobeat superstar Young Jonn aka Jiggy about his newest single “Big Big Things” off of his debut album “Jiggy Forever” (Chocolate City Music) – released this month. “ …was sent the beats, and that was the vibe.”

Young Jonn is a highly sought-after Nigerian music producer. In 2015 he garnered a Producer of the Year nomination at the Nigerian Entertainment Awards. He then earned African Producer of the Year in 2017 at the SoundCity MVP Awards. Jiggy, as a music producer, has worked on projects for Olamide (2014-2016), Lil’ Kesh (2016, 2017, 2021), Davido (2016), Flint Boyz (2022), and Mountain Men (2022). He was prompted to release his own music by his manager, and as they say, ‘the rest is history.”

Young Jonn, born John Saviours Udomboso, is best known for his single “Da Da” from his 2022 EPs “Love is Not Enough (Vol. 1) and (Vol. 2)” (Chocolate City Records) and it has a remix with Afrobeat sensation Davido as a featured artist. Young Jonn is also an Afropop and HipHop artist making him very versatile.

His music videos are so outstanding that I had to ask if he had any input and he said, “Yes, a lot of times! Because I know what I want to do.”

Young Jonn attended GOF International School and the University of Ibadan majoring in communications law. His YouTube channel has accumulated 77,000 subscribers with 245,000 views. Jiggy was in the U.S. when we talked about prepping for his album release event in New York.

“Big shout-out,” said Jiggy to his record label Chocolate City Music when I brought them up congratulating him on his record deal with what is known as one of the major labels in Nigeria. “It’s been an amazing journey. I was just chilling…producing (when it was suggested that he release music as an artist). Prompts to my manager (who talked him into it and arranged for him to be signed to his new record label).”

I asked Young Jonn how he got the name Jiggy, he laughed a little and said, “It’s like a saying with my friends. We call ourselves Jiggy…it’s a lifestyle.”

His current single off the “Jiggy Forever” album, “Big Big Things,” features Seyi Vibes and Kizz Daniel. The “Big Big Things” single debuted at #19 on Billboard’s U.S. Afro-Beats Chart. The “Jiggy Forever” album also offers the single “Hold On” featuring Grammy-winning Sean Paul.

“My dream is to get to the biggest point in the world, the biggest legend, the biggest studio in the world,” said Young Jonn as we ended our talk. www.ChocolateCityMusic.com

