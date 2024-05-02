The Haunting Last Moments of Frank E. Tyson in Ohio Police Custody Resonate w/Familiar Cry ‘I Can’t Breathe!’ | WATCH

*The legal representation for the family of Frank E. Tyson, the Ohio man who passed away while in police custody has been secured, and as the bodycam footage emerges, parallels to George Floyd’s tragic demise are uncanny,” observed a commentator.

Tyson’s final words, echoing Floyd’s haunting refrain, “I can’t breathe,” have stirred fresh outrage and sorrow.

Tyson’s encounter with the Canton police on April 18 escalated from reports of him fleeing a crash scene and damaging a utility pole, to a fatal confrontation, according to WKYC in Cincinnati.

“The sequence of events leading to Tyson’s demise paints a distressing picture,” noted a legal analyst.

In the footage, Tyson’s desperate pleas, “They’re trying to kill me” and “Call the sheriff,” punctuated the chaotic scene as officers wrestled him to the ground. His repeated cries of “I can’t breathe” were met with dismissive retorts, highlighting a disturbing lack of empathy.

An exchange captured on the bodycam, where officers casually discuss the incident with bar patrons, adds a chilling layer to the narrative.

“The casual banter amidst such a dire situation is deeply unsettling,” remarked a civil rights activist.

Frank E. Tyson lay motionless for minutes before any attempt was made to check for vital signs.

“The delay in providing medical assistance raises serious concerns about the officers’ handling of the situation,” emphasized a medical expert.

Attorney Bobby DiCello’s statement reflects the family’s quest for accountability in the face of tragedy.

“The echoes of George Floyd’s death reverberate in Tyson’s final moments, demanding answers and justice,” remarked a legal scholar.

Mayor William Sherer II’s pledge for transparency underscores the community’s demand for accountability. “In times of crisis, transparency is paramount,” noted a community leader.

The officers involved (Beau Schoenegge and Camden Burch) in the April 18 incident have been placed on administrative leave, pending investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

“The wheels of justice must turn swiftly to address the grave questions raised by Tyson’s tragic demise,” urged a civil rights advocate.

