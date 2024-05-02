Thursday, May 2, 2024
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Russell Hornsby (‘BMF’): Charles Flenory is A Man in Turmoil | EURexclusiveWATCH
By JillMunroe
0

*Russell Hornsby, known for his portrayal of Charles Flenory in the Starz hit series “BMF,” delves into the complexities of his character’s journey in season three.

Hornsby offers insights into Charles’ mental state, his relationships with his sons Meech (Demietrius Flenury Jr.) and Terry (DaVinci), and the turmoil within his family.

“He’s a little crazy, a little out of sorts,” Hornsby revealed when asked about Charles’ mental state in season three.

Hornsby adds: “He’s looking for a change of pace, you know, he’s looking to find new avenues for himself. Having endured the breakdown of his marriage and threats to his life, he embarks on a quest for redemption and renewal.”

STARZ BMF: The Battle of Techwood: Russell Hornsby(“Charles Flenory”)
STARZ BMF: The Battle of Techwood: Russell Hornsby(“Charles Flenory”)

Hornsby elaborated on Charles’ motivations.

“Metaphorically and literally, he’s trying to find a new home…He’s willing to allow for any opportunity to present itself. Charles seeks a fresh start and a redefinition of his identity amid adversity.”

As Charles navigates this tumultuous journey, his relationship with his sons takes center stage. Hornsby reflects on the dynamics between Charles and his sons, emphasizing their ulterior motives.

“They’re gonna try to control him, Pops, however they can,” he remarked.

“Despite their familial bond, Charles finds himself disillusioned by the realization that his sons have become strangers to him,” Hornsby added.

STARZ BMF Sanctuary:Demetrius Flenory, Jr.(“Demetrius “Meech” Flenory”) , Russell Hornsby(“Charles Flenory”)
STARZ BMF Sanctuary:Demetrius Flenory, Jr.(“Demetrius “Meech” Flenory”) , Russell Hornsby(“Charles Flenory”)

Regarding Charles’ estranged relationship with his wife Lucille (Michole Brianna White), Hornsby suggests that Charles grapples with his wounded ego and a lingering hope for reconciliation.

“I think he doesn’t really understand yet that he won’t get his wife back. Charles is going to struggle with that arc throughout the season.

In the broader context of “BMF” as a family crime drama, Hornsby emphasized the interplay between external conflicts and internal struggles within the Flenory family.

“We see that external change in terms of what happens outside in the world, but we also need that internal sightline to see how it affects the family,” he explained. Charles’ evolution mirrors the overarching themes of loyalty, betrayal, and resilience that define the series.

As “BMF” season three unfolds, viewers can expect to witness Flenory’s transformation—a man grappling with his demons, seeking redemption, and ultimately confronting the harsh realities of his choices.

STARZ BMF Detroit vs. Everybody: Michole Briana White(“Lucille Flenory”) , Russell Hornsby(“Charles Flenory”)
STARZ BMF Detroit vs. Everybody: Michole Briana White(“Lucille Flenory”) , Russell Hornsby(“Charles Flenory”)

BMF” airs Fridays on STARZ.

Jill Munroe is a Los Angeles-bred entertainment journalist, producer, and host. You can follow her on all social media @StilettoJill or check out JillMunroe.com

RELATED NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Russell Hornsby on Playing Big Meech’s Father

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
The Pulse of Entertainment: Afrobeat’s Young Jonn Releases ‘Jiggy Forever’ Featuring Sean Paul | WATCH

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Doing Good

Comedy Legend Michael Colyar Returns to Venice Beach for Historic Comedy Special ‘The KING of Venice Beach’ on May 17

Broadway

‘The Wiz’ Revival Returns to Broadway with Star Studded Premiere – An Ode to Black Excellence | PicsVideos

Parenting

What’s Wrong with You, Fool?! – Doja Cat Can’t Understand Why Parents Bring Their ‘Mistakes,’ Err, Children to Her Raunchy Show | WATCH

Sports

Simone Biles is ‘Pretending’ to be As Famous as Caitlin Clark is Jason Whitlock’s Latest Public Show of Stupidity | WATCH

Legal

Megan Thee Stallion Denies Ex-Video Guy’s Claim She Made Him Watch Her Have Sex w/Woman! | VIDEO

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

Docuseries

Michael Bivins Documentary to Explore Life of New Edition,...

Celebrity

Nick Cannon: Nicole Scherzinger was ‘the Only Woman I’ve...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming