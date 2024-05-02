Russell Hornsby (‘BMF’): Charles Flenory is A Man in Turmoil | EURexclusiveWATCH

*Russell Hornsby, known for his portrayal of Charles Flenory in the Starz hit series “BMF,” delves into the complexities of his character’s journey in season three.

Hornsby offers insights into Charles’ mental state, his relationships with his sons Meech (Demietrius Flenury Jr.) and Terry (DaVinci), and the turmoil within his family.

“He’s a little crazy, a little out of sorts,” Hornsby revealed when asked about Charles’ mental state in season three.

Hornsby adds: “He’s looking for a change of pace, you know, he’s looking to find new avenues for himself. Having endured the breakdown of his marriage and threats to his life, he embarks on a quest for redemption and renewal.”

Hornsby elaborated on Charles’ motivations.

“Metaphorically and literally, he’s trying to find a new home…He’s willing to allow for any opportunity to present itself. Charles seeks a fresh start and a redefinition of his identity amid adversity.”

As Charles navigates this tumultuous journey, his relationship with his sons takes center stage. Hornsby reflects on the dynamics between Charles and his sons, emphasizing their ulterior motives.

“They’re gonna try to control him, Pops, however they can,” he remarked.

“Despite their familial bond, Charles finds himself disillusioned by the realization that his sons have become strangers to him,” Hornsby added.

Regarding Charles’ estranged relationship with his wife Lucille (Michole Brianna White), Hornsby suggests that Charles grapples with his wounded ego and a lingering hope for reconciliation.

“I think he doesn’t really understand yet that he won’t get his wife back. Charles is going to struggle with that arc throughout the season.

In the broader context of “BMF” as a family crime drama, Hornsby emphasized the interplay between external conflicts and internal struggles within the Flenory family.

“We see that external change in terms of what happens outside in the world, but we also need that internal sightline to see how it affects the family,” he explained. Charles’ evolution mirrors the overarching themes of loyalty, betrayal, and resilience that define the series.

As “BMF” season three unfolds, viewers can expect to witness Flenory’s transformation—a man grappling with his demons, seeking redemption, and ultimately confronting the harsh realities of his choices.

“BMF” airs Fridays on STARZ.

Jill Munroe is a Los Angeles-bred entertainment journalist, producer, and host. You can follow her on all social media @StilettoJill or check out JillMunroe.com

