Cher Reveals Real Reason She Prefers to Date Younger Men | Watch

*Cher doesn’t date men her age because she said they are “terrified” to approach her.

“The reason I got with young men is because men my age or older — well, now they’re all dead,” she said during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, EW reports. “Before, [men my age] just never, they were always terrified to approach me, and younger men were the only ones that —”

“They’re bold,” Jennifer Hudson chimed in to add.

“Yeah, raised by women like me,” Cher, 77, agreed.

The music icon also explained why she once turned down Elvis Presley.

“It was because I just was, I was nervous, and I knew the people around him,” Cher said. “And it wasn’t that they were bad people, it’s just that I was kind of nervous of his reputation. I’m really shy when I’m not working, and kind of shy around men.”

Cher has been attracting attention with her relationship with Alexander “AE” Edwards, a 38-year-old Def Jam executive. According to RadarOnline.com, Cher’s friends are concerned over her lavish spending on Edwards.

The artist is allegedly worth an estimated $360 million, and Edwards is reaping the benefits of having a generous sugar momma.

“Cher’s letting her boyfriend pull all the strings,” said a source. “It’s all about what A.E. and what he wants. She’s been sucked into his lifestyle of parties, late nights, and drinking, and she’s neglecting her friends — mainly because they’re horrified over her behavior.”

The source added, “Cher’s splurging on gifts for her man and when he sees something he likes or wants to purchase, Cher’s Amex comes out.”

Watch Cher’s interview with Jennifer Hudson above.

