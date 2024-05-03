H.E.R. Teams with Oprah to Produce Majorettes-inspired Movie Set at HBCU

*H.E.R. made her feature film debut with last year’s “The Color Purple” musical drama, and she’s teaming up with the film’s producer, Oprah Winfrey, once more on an upcoming majorettes-inspired project set up at 20th Century Studios.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the dance movie set at a fictional Historically Black College or University (HBCU) in Atlanta. The outlet writes, “fascinated by the majorettes and their impact on Black culture, H.E.R. approached Winfrey and Sanders with this project after working with them on Color Purple.”

Winfrey and Scott Sanders will produce with H.E.R., Carla Gardini, and Mara Jacobs. Lauren Ashley Smith (A Black Lady Sketch Show) is penning the script.

Here’s the official description: The story follows an introverted ballet dancer from L.A. who defies her parents by putting her thriving dance career on hold to go to college. There, she joins her HBCU’s struggling majorette team and attempts to overcome culture shock, her stuffy dance background, and fierce rivals to help return the team to its former glory.text

In March, H.E.R., Megan Thee Stallion, and Usher were among the winners on the first night of the NAACP Image Awards during the virtual event.

Usher took home the award for Outstanding Male Artist, H.E.R. won for Outstanding Female Artist, and Megan Thee Stallion was named Outstanding Hip-hop/rap song for “Cobra.” Other winners included Victoria Monét, Tems, Kirk Franklin, and Chris Brown.

H.E.R. has won five Grammys, an Emmy, and an Oscar (for Best Original Song), and it is only one award away from an EGOT.

