Rep. Rashida Tlaib Calls on Democrats in Michigan to Vote Against President Biden

*As the Michigan Democratic primary approaches, Rep. Rashida Tlaib is urging Democrats to vote against President Joe Biden.

“If you want us to be louder, then come here and vote uncommitted,” Tlaib said in a new video posted to X (formally Twitter), NBC News reports.

Progressive activists have called on Michigan voters to vote “uncommitted” in the Democratic primary against Biden on Feb. 27.

As a Palestinian American, Tlaib is frustrated with the Biden administration’s handling of the war between Israel and Hamas. Tlaib has been openly critical of Biden’s role in what many are calling a genocide of Palestinian people.

At a press conference in December, Tlaib urged Biden to call for a “cease-fire now.”

In her latest video post, Tlaib said, “It is also important to create a voting bloc, something that is a bullhorn, to say, ‘Enough is enough. We don’t want a country that supports wars and bombs and destruction. We want to support life. We want to support life. We want to stand up for every single life killed in Gaza.’”

She added, “This is the way you can raise our voices. Don’t make us even more invisible. Right now, we feel completely neglected and just unseen by our government.”

Meanwhile, last year, Biden was met with criticism after reaffirming his commitment to Zionism, Newsweek reports. At the time, he pledged ongoing support to Israel in its war with Hamas and called the “surge of antisemitism” around the world “sickening.”

Biden gushed about being a Zionist and noted, “You don’t have to be a Jew to be a Zionist and I’m a Zionist,” the president said at a Hanukkah reception at the White House in December.

“Were there no Israel, there would not be a Jew in the world who is safe,” Biden added.

“We continue to provide military assistance until they get rid of Hamas but we have to be careful,” Biden said. “The whole world, public opinion can shift overnight. We can’t let that happen.”

