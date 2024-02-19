Sunday, May 26, 2024
Amber Rose Denies She’s Dating NFL Rookie CJ Stroud
By Ny MaGee
Amber Rose
Amber Rose at the 16th Annual Critics’ Choice Movie Awards Arrivals, Hollywood Palladium, Hollywood, CA. 01-14-11 / Depositphotos

*Amber Rose is pumping the brakes on reports that she’s boo’d up with Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud.

Us Weekly reports that the former stripper has clarified that she is not dating Stroud despite being spotted leaving the Cactus Jack charity game on Friday together.

“We literally don’t know each other and only met yesterday at a softball game,” Rose wrote via her Instagram Story on February 16. “The sprinter [van] left me and he was nice enough to give me a ride to my hotel.”

Rose, 40, and Stroud, 22, both attended the charity game at Houston’s Minute Maid Park, hosted by Travis Scott’s nonprofit, per Us Weekly. 

According to a news release, “the Astros Foundation and Minute Maid Park hosted the second annual Cactus Jack HBCU Classic, a round-robin collegiate baseball tournament highlighting Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and their baseball programs, on opening weekend of Division I college baseball from Feb. 16-18.”

The release continues, “The Cactus Jack HBCU Classic will highlight college baseball’s opening weekend in 2024. The six schools participating in the event include Texas Southern University (Houston, TX), Prairie View A&M (Prairie View, Texas), Southern University and A&M College (Baton Rouge, Louisiana), Grambling State University (Grambling, Louisiana), Jackson State University (Jackson, Mississippi) and Alcorn State University (Lorman, Mississippi).”

The event included the Divine 9/HBCU Alum Happy Hour with the National Pan-Hellenic Council of Houston. The Astros Youth Academy hosted the Conoco Phillips College Fair, featuring over 100 colleges, universities, military and career recruiters.

Additionally, Brad “Scarface” Jordan hosted an HBCU “Old School” Party with a special guest appearance by Houston rapper Bun B on Feb. 18.

Comedian Marcus D. Wiley also led the Astros Foundation Gospel Breakfast during the charity event, per the news release. 

READ MORE: Amber Rose Allows Son, 4, to Drink Coffee Before School | Video

