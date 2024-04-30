Shaboozey’s ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’ Replaces Beyoncé atop Country Songs Chart

*Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” has taken over the No. 1 spot from Beyoncé’s “Texas Hold ‘Em” on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart.

Per Billboard, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” surged by 95% to 20.9 million official U.S. streams; 1,202% to 170,000 radio airplay audience impressions; and 48% to 14,000 sold April 19-25, according to Luminate,” the outlet writes.

Shaboozey, a Black male country singer, appears on two tracks on Beyoncé’s new country album “Cowboy Carter”: “Spaghettii” (also with Linda Martell) and “Sweet * Honey * Buckiin’.”

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” is the lead single from Shaboozey’s album “Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going,” due May 31. He recently told Billboard that he’s “so happy to have such a powerhouse of an artist that chose to take this journey to country, so it’s amazing to be a part of that.”

Speaking of Beyonce, a new CNN documentary about the artist on MAX, Call Me Country: Beyoncé & Nashville’s Renaissance, is now streaming. It reveals that during her 2016 Country Music Awards performance of “Daddy Lessons” with The Dixie Chicks, racial slurs were hurled at her.

“An audience member in front of me proceeds to say, ‘Get that Black bi**h off the stage right now,’” shared Tanner Davenport, who attended the event, Vibe reports. “I remember instantly kind of being taken back to reality in that moment — to realize that there’s, like, a threat of Black people being in this genre for some reason.”

Beyoncé stated that her latest album drew inspiration from her negative encounter at the 2016 CMA Awards.

“It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed… and it was very clear that I wasn’t,” she posted on Instagram in March. “Because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of country music and studied our rich musical archive.”

She added, “It feels good to see how music can unite so many people around the world, while also amplifying the voices of some of the people who have dedicated so much of their lives educating on our musical history.”

