Tuesday, April 30, 2024
HomeMusicCountry
Country

Shaboozey’s ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’ Replaces Beyoncé atop Country Songs Chart
By Ny MaGee
0

*Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” has taken over the No. 1 spot from Beyoncé’s “Texas Hold ‘Em” on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart.

Per Billboard, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” surged by 95% to 20.9 million official U.S. streams; 1,202% to 170,000 radio airplay audience impressions; and 48% to 14,000 sold April 19-25, according to Luminate,” the outlet writes. 

Shaboozey, a Black male country singer, appears on two tracks on Beyoncé’s new country album “Cowboy Carter”: “Spaghettii” (also with Linda Martell) and “Sweet * Honey * Buckiin’.”

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” is the lead single from Shaboozey’s album “Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going,” due May 31. He recently told Billboard that he’s “so happy to have such a powerhouse of an artist that chose to take this journey to country, so it’s amazing to be a part of that.

Beyoncé and Stevie Wonder (Amy Sussman-Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
Beyoncé and Stevie Wonder (Amy Sussman-Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

Speaking of Beyonce, a new CNN documentary about the artist on MAX, Call Me Country: Beyoncé & Nashville’s Renaissance, is now streaming. It reveals that during her 2016 Country Music Awards performance of “Daddy Lessons” with The Dixie Chicks, racial slurs were hurled at her.

“An audience member in front of me proceeds to say, ‘Get that Black bi**h off the stage right now,’” shared Tanner Davenport, who attended the event, Vibe reports. “I remember instantly kind of being taken back to reality in that moment — to realize that there’s, like, a threat of Black people being in this genre for some reason.”

Beyoncé stated that her latest album drew inspiration from her negative encounter at the 2016 CMA Awards.

“It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed… and it was very clear that I wasn’t,” she posted on Instagram in March. “Because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of country music and studied our rich musical archive.”

She added, “It feels good to see how music can unite so many people around the world, while also amplifying the voices of some of the people who have dedicated so much of their lives educating on our musical history.”

OTHER NEWS FROM EURWEB.COM:  Beyoncé Sends Flowers in Response to Viral Video of Filipino Toddler | Watch

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Bernie Sanders Launches Senate Investigation into ‘Outrageously High’ Pricing of Ozempic, Wegovy | VIDEO
Next article
Janet Jackson Turned Down Storm Role in ‘X-Men’ Before Halle Berry Took Over

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Parenting

What’s Wrong with You, Fool?! – Doja Cat Can’t Understand Why Parents Bring Their ‘Mistakes,’ Err, Children to Her Raunchy Show | WATCH

Sports

Simone Biles is ‘Pretending’ to be As Famous as Caitlin Clark is Jason Whitlock’s Latest Public Show of Stupidity | WATCH

Legal

Megan Thee Stallion Denies Ex-Video Guy’s Claim She Made Him Watch Her Have Sex w/Woman! | VIDEO

Domestic Violence

The Rise and Fall of Danielle Johnson: Once an LA Astrology Maven – Now a Solar Eclipse Assassin | VIDEO

Kanye West

Kanye’s Newest Dark Twisted Fantasy: 3-some with Michelle Obama and Wife Bianca Censori! | WATCH

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

Docuseries

Michael Bivins Documentary to Explore Life of New Edition,...

Celebrity

Nick Cannon: Nicole Scherzinger was ‘the Only Woman I’ve...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming