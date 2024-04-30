Tuesday, April 30, 2024
50 Cent Reacts to Floyd Mayweather (Rumor/Joke) of Being Held Hostage in Dubai
By Ny MaGee
Floyd Mayweather
Floyd Mayweather Jr. watches the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on February 06, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

*50 Cent has entered the ongoing beef between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Gervonta Davis

Davis recently threatened violence against his former mentor. The online feud recently intensified, with Davis alleging that Mayweather is held captive in Dubai due to unpaid debts. Floyd’s longtime nemesis, 50 Cent, has offered financial assistance.

Per Essentially Sports, Mayweather previously said, “A lot of times what these fighters are looking at – they’re looking Floyd with the cars, they’re looking at Floyd being flashy. Man listen, I made so many sacrifices. Y’all are looking at the end results.” 

Davis took this as a diss, saying: “He said, “N**** say all this bull**** but in Dubai and can’t leave becuz he been taking n***** money and not doing what they paid him to do..n**** a f****** hater,” in an Instagram story.”

Davis added, “If I’m lying tell him to go live right now. He’s been stuck over there for a minute too.” 

bover Gervonta Davis
Gervonta Davis / Getty

Davis, who has fought under Mayweather promotions, tweeted, “They got Floyd ass for real..tell him I’ll send him a wire..LET MY F*****G FAMILY GO.”  He added, “Let me call 50; we gotta get this ni**a home by Monday.”

50 Cent responded on social media, writing, “Oh nah, this sh*t is real. @gervontaa would not say no sh*t like that if it wasn’t official. Me and Champ be beefing, but he my brother. I got some money if he need it!”

Fiddy and Mayweather were longtime friends before their public fallout, and for the past decade, they have traded shots and insults. At one point, they appeared to have settled their beef. 

“He don’t need me, I don’t need him,” 50 previously stated, Complex reports. “Me and him get into an argument and it can go on for a lot longer because we don’t really need each other.”

