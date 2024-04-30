Janet Jackson Turned Down Storm Role in ‘X-Men’ Before Halle Berry Took Over

*Janet Jackson recently revealed that she passed on playing Storm in the first “X-Men” film before the role ultimately went to Halle Berry.
On a recent episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show,” Jackson said she had to pass on the opportunity to play the superhero because she was touring.
“I was just embarking on the Janet Tour,” Jackson said before noting that she would love to dabble in acting again.
Meanwhile, ahead of her 35-stop summer tour, Jackson held a sold-out concert on Saturday, April 27, at Atlantis Paradise Island’s Casuarina Beach.
According to a news release, the performance featured 40 of her hits, including Got ‘Til It’s Gone, Scream, All For You, That’s The Way Love Goes, and an encore rendition of Together Again. Chelsea Clinton, Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts, former Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron, and Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis were spotted in the audience.
Meanwhile, Billboard reports that the music icon will stop in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, Chicago, St. Louis, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Boston, Detroit, Toronto, Brooklyn, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta and New Orleans, as part of her 2024 ‘Together Again’ tour. Rapper Nelly will be the special guest.
The tour will wrap on July 30 with a final performance at Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ.
When Jackson announced her 2023 Together Again tour on Instagram, she shared a heartfelt message to her fans, saying, “You guys, I miss you so much; I am so excited to see you.” She continued, “You guys have no idea. I’ve missed you so much, so much, and I can’t wait to be with you. I’m so excited.”
Tickets went on sale earlier this year. Check out the dates for Janet Jackson’s 2024 summer tour below:
June 4 — Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena
June 6 — Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 8 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum
June 9 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
June 11 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
June 12 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
June 14 — Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
June 16 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
June 18 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
June 19 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
June 21 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 22 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
June 23 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
June 25 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
June 26 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
June 28 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
June 29 — Hartford, CT @ The XFINITY Theatre
July 2 — Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 3 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
July 5 — Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 6 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
July 9 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
July 10 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
July 12 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
July 13 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
July 14 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 16 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 18 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre
July 20 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
July 21 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
July 23 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
July 25 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
July 26 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
July 27 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
July 30 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
