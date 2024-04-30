Janet Jackson Turned Down Storm Role in ‘X-Men’ Before Halle Berry Took Over

*Janet Jackson recently revealed that she passed on playing Storm in the first “X-Men” film before the role ultimately went to Halle Berry.

On a recent episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show,” Jackson said she had to pass on the opportunity to play the superhero because she was touring.

“I was just embarking on the Janet Tour,” Jackson said before noting that she would love to dabble in acting again.

Check out her surprise appearance on the daytime talk show via the YouTube clip above.

Meanwhile, ahead of her 35-stop summer tour, Jackson held a sold-out concert on Saturday, April 27, at Atlantis Paradise Island’s Casuarina Beach.

According to a news release, the performance featured 40 of her hits, including Got ‘Til It’s Gone, Scream, All For You, That’s The Way Love Goes, and an encore rendition of Together Again. Chelsea Clinton, Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts, former Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron, and Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis were spotted in the audience.

Meanwhile, Billboard reports that the music icon will stop in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, Chicago, St. Louis, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Boston, Detroit, Toronto, Brooklyn, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta and New Orleans, as part of her 2024 ‘Together Again’ tour. Rapper Nelly will be the special guest.

The tour will wrap on July 30 with a final performance at Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ.

When Jackson announced her 2023 Together Again tour on Instagram, she shared a heartfelt message to her fans, saying, “You guys, I miss you so much; I am so excited to see you.” She continued, “You guys have no idea. I’ve missed you so much, so much, and I can’t wait to be with you. I’m so excited.”

Tickets went on sale earlier this year. Check out the dates for Janet Jackson’s 2024 summer tour below:

June 4 — Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena

June 6 — Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 8 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum

June 9 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

June 11 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

June 12 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

June 14 — Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

June 16 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

June 18 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

June 19 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

June 21 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 22 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

June 23 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

June 25 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

June 26 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

June 28 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

June 29 — Hartford, CT @ The XFINITY Theatre

July 2 — Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 3 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

July 5 — Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 6 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

July 9 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

July 10 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

July 12 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

July 13 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

July 14 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 16 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 18 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre

July 20 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

July 21 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

July 23 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

July 25 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

July 26 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

July 27 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

July 30 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

