Sunday, May 26, 2024
Bethenny Frankel Slams Kelly Rowland’s ‘Diva Expectations’ After Walking Out of the ‘Today’ Show
By Ny MaGee
Kelly Rowland
Kelly Rowland attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

*Reality TV star Bethenny Frankel injected herself into Kelly Rowland’s business after the singer allegedly walked out of the “Today” show because the dressing room was subpar. 

“I’ve co-hosted with Hoda [Kotb] and I’ve arrived there and the makeup area that you touch up in is often a drop cloth, like, a black drop off,” Frankel said in a now-deleted TikTok video.

“And then your dressing room is the size of a closet and you’re trying to fit all your people in the clown car. And you know what? You’re so excited. You’re so gracious,”  the “Real Housewives of New York City” alum added. 

“You’re co-hosting on the ‘Today’ show, an institution in entertainment, a news organization that is not about fancy dressing rooms,” she continued. 

Frankel accused Rowland of having “diva expectations.” Hear the criticism directly from Bethenny via the X/Twitter clip below.

A source previously told Page Six, “Kelly and her team were not happy. They did not like the dressing room, so they decided to pull her off the show, leaving [Kotb] without a guest host for the 10 a.m. hour.”

Meanwhile, MediaTakeOut reports that Rowland abruptly dropped out of her guest-hosting duties on “Today with Hoda & Jenna” Thursday because she is pregnant and became ill while in the cramped dressing room.

An insider explained to the outlet, “Kelly got sick while in the dressing room. It wasn’t about being a diva it was about her health.”

The tea spiller added, “I can’t say anything more on [her pregnancy] except that what the media is doing to Kelly is wrong.” 

READ MORE: Nope. Not Good Enough! Kelly Rowland Walks Out of the ‘Today’ Show | VIDEO

