Wednesday, May 1, 2024
Kendrick Lamar Drops 6-Minute Drake Diss Track ‘Euphoria’
By Ny MaGee
Kendrick Lamar released a new Drake diss track, "Euphoria," on Tuesday, and it comes days after Drake took aim at the rapper in "Push Ups" and Taylor Made Freestyle."

Throughout the 6-minute song, Lamar calls out Drake’s racial identity and sexuality and accuses him of being a bad parent to his minor son. He also claims Drake has ghostwriters and that he acquired his abs surgically.

“I hate the way that you walk, the way that you talk / I hate the way that you dress / I hate the way you sneak diss, if I catch flight, it’s gon’ be direct,” Lamar said of Drake on the track. “We hate the bitches you fuck, ‘cause they confuse themselves with real women / And notice, I said ‘We,’ it’s not just me, I’m what the culture feelin’.”

Additionally, the song accuses Drake of sending a cease-and-desist to prevent the song “Like That” from releasing. 

Kendrick Lamar
Austin City Limits – Kendrick Lamar in concert / Depositphotos

“Try cease and desist on the ‘Like That’ record / Oh, what? You ain’t like that record / ‘Back to Back,’ I like that record / I’m gonna get back to that for the record,” Kendrick raps on “Euphoria.”

Listen to “Euphoria” in full via the YouTube clip above. 

Meanwhile, we reported earlier that Drake used AI to generate Tupac’s voice to diss Kendrick on “Taylor Made Freestyle.”

The song was removed last week after Pac’s estate sent a cease-and-desist letter to Drake.

USA Today reports that the estate of Pac and his mother, Afeni Shakur, called it “a blatant abuse of the legacy of one of the greatest hip-hop artists of all time.”

The estate said it’s “deeply dismayed and disappointed by your unauthorized use of Tupac’s voice and personality in the ‘Taylor Made (Freestyle)’ record.”

The letter continues, “We demand that you immediately cease and desist from any further publication and exploitation of the Record, and that you immediately take ALL NECESSARY steps to remove it from all platforms where it is publicly available.”

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Drake Removes AI-Generated Tupac Track Following Threat of Legal Action

