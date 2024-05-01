Kobe Bryant Labeled a ‘Piece of Sh*t’ by Former High School Friend

*A former high school friend of Kobe Bryant called him “a piece of sh*t” during a recent podcast appearance.

Kevin Sanchez spoke to the host of Blood on the Razor Wire, and opened up about his friendship with the former Lakers star. Sanchez remembers reaching out to Kobe for financial assistance upon his release from prison but did not receive any support. It seems that Sanchez still harbors bitterness over this matter.

“Look man, I don’t want no hand-outs, I don’t want no money, I don’t want sh*t,” Sanchez allegedly told Bryant.

“Here’s what I need you to do…all I want to do is go back with you, you get me out there in LA somewhere, put me with somebody where I can make my own money, you just get me in and I’m working for somebody on something, a business, anything to benefit myself. I don’t want nothing free, I don’t want to do nothing but work for it,” he continued.

Sanchez said he and Kobe “was super tight,” but when he attempted to follow up with the NBA great, the number Bryant gave him led to an assistant, and he never spoke directly to Kobe again.

Kobe Bryant’s former best friend, Kevin Sanchez, calls Kobe Bryant a “piece of sh*t” and goes off on Kobe Bryant for not helping him financially after he was released from prison. Also, Kevin Sanchez expresses his disdain for Kobe Bryant for not coming to court to testify on his… pic.twitter.com/FzQinZozzP — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) April 29, 2024

“This is when I really found out he was a piece of sh*t,” Sanchez recalled in the X/Twitter clip above.

In July 1996, Sanchez was wrongly identified as the perpetrator of a robbery at a 7-Eleven store and subsequently arrested. Despite his innocence, he was convicted and sentenced to 5 to 10 years in prison, Grantland reports.

Kevin asserted that he was engaged in a rap session with Kobe and their hip-hop group at the time of the robbery, yet he was still wrongly implicated as the perpetrator. Kevin claims a juror informed him that Bryant’s testimony might have influenced the jury’s decision.

“It wasn’t Kobe’s fault I went to jail. I don’t blame him,” he recalled. “We didn’t think we’d need him. It was a false ID. There was no way we were going to lose.”

