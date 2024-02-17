Nope. Not Good Enough! Kelly Rowland Walks Out of the ‘Today’ Show | VIDEO

*Kelly Rowland left the ‘Today‘ show abruptly, leaving host Hoda Kotb to find a last-minute replacement, allegedly due to issues with the dressing room.

Rowland was set to guest host on the show, promoting her Netflix movie ‘Mea Culpa,’ but dropped out moments before going live.

According to a source, as reported by Page Six, Rowland and her team were unhappy with the dressing room and decided to pull out.

“Kelly and her team were not happy. They did not like the dressing room, so they decided to pull her off the show, leaving [Kotb] without a guest host for the 10 a.m. hour,” said the source.

Despite offers of alternative options, Rowland ultimately walked off the set, and Rita Ora stepped in as a replacement.

The incident left the ‘Today’ crew shocked, as Rowland was highly regarded and loved on the show.

“She’s beloved at ‘Today.’ She was getting the full hour, and Hoda’s the biggest hype woman on the planet! It made no sense,” a “Today” show crew spokesperson said.

Sources claim that the dressing rooms at the ‘Today’ show set are not up to industry standards.

“They’re not nice. It’s the oldest building. There are major space limitations, [it’s] not glamorous. It’s not fresh flowers, candles, and gourmet food. It’s basically [a] white box,” the TV source said.

Producers reportedly offered multiple solutions, but Rowland and her team were still dissatisfied.

“They didn’t want that. [The show] basically offered up as much as possible, but they weren’t happy with it, so they walked and they left,” the insider also told Page Six.

Further information and comments from the ‘Today’ show and Kelly Rowland’s representatives are awaited.

