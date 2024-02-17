Porn Star Moriah Mills Urges Women to be Vigilant While Travelling Alone | Video

*Porn star Moriah Mills is warning women to watch their backs while traveling alone in Atlanta’s Hartsfield Airport.

In a TikTok video, Moriah, 32, said she encountered a fan at the airport who asked her for her Instagram handle. After giving him her social information, because “That’s what I am, a social media influencer,” she said, the man began following her around the airport.

“I stopped to get some coffee and different things, and I noticed that this guy that asked for my Instagram kept following me all over the freaking airport,” she continued.

When the man tried to get on an elevator with her, she alerted security, but they advised her that the man was gone by the time they intervened.

In the video, she told women traveling alone at Atlanta’s airport to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings. Watch the clip below.

