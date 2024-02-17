YouTuber Twomad Dead at 23 of Suspected Drug Overdose

*Popular YouTuber Twomad has died at the age of 23 from a suspected drug overdose.

During a welfare check at his home, the LAPD discovered his body. The Blast reports that the death of Twomad, whose real name was Muudea Sedik, is still under investigation.

According to sources, his untimely passing could be the result of an overdose, as paraphernalia for drugs was found at the scene.

The welfare check was reportedly conducted after Sedik missed multiple appointments and was MIA for several days.

According to a TMZ report, “Twomad had caused concern among his fanbase in recent weeks — including some strange, one-off tweets he was posting last week … not to mention a bunch of photos of firearms,” the outlet writes.

Twomad has over 2 million subscribers on his YouTube channel and over 500k subscribers on his X account.

He was popular within the gaming community and amassed a following with his skits and live streams.

Last summer, X user Goldibell accused Twomad of sexually assaulting her, but he denied the allegations.

“Never sexually assaulted nobody in my life but [that’s] not gonna stop crazy b—h from lying on YouTuber guy,” he tweeted, according to screenshots on X, per New York Daily News.

“You know exactly what you did,” Goldibell responded. “You were groping me as I was crying trying to leave your f–king house then stalked me for months afterward. I genuinely hate you more than anyone on this planet you ruined my f–king life.”

Goldibell claimed Twomad pressured her into doing things she “never wanted to do.”

According to TMZ, Twomad was embroiled in controversy before his death and was off the radar for a while.

His last video across all three social media channels was five months ago.

Clip from Twomad’s last stream, the same day he overdosed

Holy shit pic.twitter.com/jLVVdsuPuz — D🏳️‍⚧️MFOKS (@DOOMF0KS) February 15, 2024

READ MORE: Investigators Search for What Motivated Shooting That Left 1 Dead and 20+ Injured At Chiefs Super Bowl Celebration