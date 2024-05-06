Here’s the Scoop on Chloe and Halle Bailey’s Little Brother: Branson Bailey

*Chloe and Halle Bailey may have the spotlight with standing out in Hollywood, but don’t count their brother, Branson Bailey, out.

As the youngest member of the Bailey, Branson (born Oct. 3, 2005) isn’t in front of the camera like his famous sisters, but his presence is visible in many ways. From red carpet events to his choice of girlfriend to just being the brother they love, Branson is a certified bright spot for Halle and Chloe as well as the oldest Bailey child, his sister Ski Bailey.

The current LA resident shares a close relationship with his siblings and ended 2023 with a transition n to the role of uncle to Halle’s son, Halo, back in December of that year, People noted.

As with any brother, Branson has no shortage of love with his family. Especially on his birthday. In October 2020, Chloe and Halle sent birthday wishes to their little brother on social media, emojis and all, while voicing how much he means to them.

“you are truly the calm to our storm ..we would be lost without you,” Chloe and Halle wrote on their joint music account on X (formerly known as Twitter).

For the scoop on Branson Bailey, check the details covering where he entered the world, red carpet history, who uses him in her beauty routines, and apple of his eye (via People):

Branson was born in Georgia

The Bailey family is originally from Georgia, where all four of the children were born. However, Branson moved to Los Angeles when he was a child as Chloe and Halle’s careers took them across the country, and he’s lived in the city since.

Branson has an especially close relationship with Halle

As the two younger siblings in their family, Branson and Halle have a special relationship, with the singer seeing her little brother as her “baby,” she told Vogue in May 2023.

“I am obsessed with my siblings,” she said. “But with my baby brother, when I was younger, whenever we would get in trouble and they would try to discipline Branson, I would always be like, ‘No, no, no! Leave him alone.’”

Branson has joined his sisters on red carpets

Branson may not have made his career choice yet, but he’s already joined his star-studded family on multiple red carpets. In November 2021, he stepped out with his family at the King Richard premiere in Los Angeles, and in March 2023, he accompanied Halle to the Academy Awards.

He posed for photos in a navy blue suit while Halle looped her arm through his, smiling in an aquamarine Dolce & Gabbana gown.

Chloe and Halle like to include Branson in their beauty routines

As two sisters close in age, it’s no surprise Chloe and Halle have experimented with giving each other beauty treatments. However, just because he’s not part of their singing duo doesn’t mean Branson hasn’t partaken in some self-care treatments alongside them.

The sisters told PEOPLE in August 2022 that they like to include Branson in their makeup experimentation, with Halle giving their little brother a full spa treatment sometimes.

“One of my favorite things to watch and to witness is whenever we’re at home, Halle will grab whatever products she can find and she’ll give our little brother a facial,” Chloe said. “It’s the funnest thing to experience.”

Chloe and Halle teach Branson to love himself

Amid the reckoning that came with the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of George Floyd’s death, Chloe and Halle opened up to the New York Post in June 2020 about how they were being mindful of their brother growing up as a Black man.

“A message we’re constantly telling him is what our parents have taught us as well: We always have to work 20 times harder than our counterparts,” Chloe told the outlet. “And even then, we may not end up in the same position as them.”

Halle added that she also tries to uplift her brother, reminding him “that he is beautiful.”

“His skin is beautiful,” she said. “And that just because somebody else may feel threatened by that, do not let that tear and wear on yourself and remember that you are absolutely perfect just the way you are — inside and out. We remind him of that every single day.”

Branson is in a relationship with Diddy’s daughter Chance

In April 2024, Branson and Diddy’s daughter Chance made their relationship Instagram official when they posted photos together before attending prom.

“take a chance 2k24🔮,” Branson wrote in the caption of his post, making a pun out of Chance’s name. She replied in the comments, writing, “i love youu.” Branson’s sisters also left comments on the post.

Halle wrote, “🥹💕💘😭,” with Chloe adding, “😍😍😍.” Ski commented, “🥹🥹🥹😍😍😍 so beautiful branman!!!”

The two first revealed they were dating on Valentine’s Day in February 2024 when they shared snapshots of their celebrations and gifts on their Instagram Stories.

