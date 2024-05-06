Embattled Kim Godwin Resigns As President of ABC News

*Let’s get straight to the point. Kim Godwin is out as the President of ABC News … stepping aside in a move sparked by an earlier corporate shake-up that had considerably diminished her power in the organization.

In a missive brimming with somber resolve, shared with the ABC News family, Godwin announced:

“I have decided to retire from broadcast journalism. Anyone who’s passionate about what we do knows there’s no other business like it, so this was not an easy or quick decision. But after considerable reflection, I’m certain it’s the right one for me as I look to the future and prioritize what’s most important for me and my family.”

Her departure stirs the air with questions, as the network has yet to unveil a successor to her throne—a seat she claimed back in the halcyon days of 2021.

The precursor to Godwin’s retirement – as we reported earlier – was a February maneuver that recalibrated the ABC News power dynamics, ushering in a new era under Debra OConnell’s stewardship. OConnell, a seasoned navigator of the Disney milieu, has now been installed as the overseer of the parent company’s news syndicate, her reputation preceding her as one who’s rigorously engaged with the media conglomerate’s many arms.

Godwin’s venture into ABC’s fertile yet fraught landscape came with a ledger of challenges; she transitioned from CBS to head a division with top-tier ratings but faced internal critiques of an overly competitive and hostile work environment.

As the Wall Street Journal notes, the news division was a ratings leader, many in the division said it was suffering from a cutthroat and toxic culture. Goodwin instead was viewed as a polarizing figure inside the network. Her detractors say she and her inner circle stifled discussion and dissent while failing to rise to challenges facing the unit—including a decline in ratings at “Good Morning America.”