Pam Grier Invites Drake to Film Festival After Rapper Reveals ‘Lust’ for Her

*Pam Grier has invited Drake to the Toronto Black Film Festival.

Drake noted in a 2010 interview that he masturbated to images of Grier when he was younger and credited her for “shaping my taste in women.”

“I love Pam Grier. I still lust after Pam Grier to this day,” Drake said, Billboard reports.

“I tried to find her, I tried following her on Twitter and Instagram but I don’t think it’s the real her,” he added.

“She was one of my first muses … She shaped what my idea of a woman was as far as curves, shape and body and Pam Grier’s what I fell in love with as a young guy.”

Speaking to Peak on February 14, Grier said, “I want to know what magazine he was looking at when he was thinking of me. Or he wasn’t telling the truth, but I don’t know him as someone who is not truthful, so it would be interesting to ask him. He’ll blush.”

“He should come to the film festival, if he’s not in a recording session,” she said.

The 12th Toronto Black Film Festival will honor Grier with a career achievement award, including a 50th anniversary screening of “Foxy Brown.”

Meanwhile, Grier said she’s been listening to a lot of hip-hop lately.

“You’ll still see me at the clubs listening to some awesome hip-hop and rap,” Grier said on a video call, per City News.

“Whether it’s Cardi B or Ty Dolla $ign or Travis Scott or Future, they’re using real instruments again. They’re really playing the drums, the guitar. It’s not from a computer. They’re playing beats that are from real ethnic, to-the-core, bone marrow music. It has a humanity to it. I love the culture and where it’s going, how it’s bringing people together.”

