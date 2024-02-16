Friday, May 24, 2024
Pam Grier Invites Drake to Film Festival After Rapper Reveals ‘Lust’ for Her
By Ny MaGee
0
Pam Grier
Pam Grier at Weekend of Hell Spring Edition 2019, a two-day (April 13-14, 2019) horror-themed fan convention. / Depositphotos

*Pam Grier has invited Drake to the Toronto Black Film Festival.

Drake noted in a 2010 interview that he masturbated to images of Grier when he was younger and credited her for “shaping my taste in women.”

“I love Pam Grier. I still lust after Pam Grier to this day,” Drake said, Billboard reports. 

“I tried to find her, I tried following her on Twitter and Instagram but I don’t think it’s the real her,” he added.

“She was one of my first muses … She shaped what my idea of a woman was as far as curves, shape and body and Pam Grier’s what I fell in love with as a young guy.”

Drake
Drake at arrivals for Drake Debuts the Night Owl Goblet with Virginia Black Whiskey, Sugar Factory American Brasserie, Las Vegas, NV May 20, 2017. Photo By: JA/Everett Collection

Speaking to Peak on February 14, Grier said, “I want to know what magazine he was looking at when he was thinking of me. Or he wasn’t telling the truth, but I don’t know him as someone who is not truthful, so it would be interesting to ask him. He’ll blush.”

“He should come to the film festival, if he’s not in a recording session,” she said.

The 12th Toronto Black Film Festival will honor Grier with a career achievement award, including a 50th anniversary screening of “Foxy Brown.”

Meanwhile, Grier said she’s been listening to a lot of hip-hop lately. 

“You’ll still see me at the clubs listening to some awesome hip-hop and rap,” Grier said on a video call, per City News

“Whether it’s Cardi B or Ty Dolla $ign or Travis Scott or Future, they’re using real instruments again. They’re really playing the drums, the guitar. It’s not from a computer. They’re playing beats that are from real ethnic, to-the-core, bone marrow music. It has a humanity to it. I love the culture and where it’s going, how it’s bringing people together.”

