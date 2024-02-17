Grammy Award Winning Jody Watley Honored by Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors

*Renowned Grammy Award-winning trailblazer in music, video, fashion, and style, Jody Watley, stands as an iconic figure whose influence spans decades and genres.

Recognized for her indelible mark on the music landscape, Watley has been honored with a prestigious proclamation by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.

Made possible through the steadfast advocacy of Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell, representing the dynamic Second District, this accolade underscores Watley’s profound impact on the entertainment industry.

As the host of the monthly “The Jody Watley Show” on SiriusXM’s The Groove, she continues to captivate audiences, showcasing her multifaceted talents and leaving an enduring legacy on the cultural landscape.

In recognition of her outstanding contributions to the music industry and her significant impact on 21st-century Pop/R&B/Dance music, Jody Watley received a prestigious proclamation scroll from the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.

“I am deeply honored and grateful to Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell and the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors for this wonderful proclamation. It is truly humbling to be recognized for my contributions to the music industry and the lasting impact on Pop/R&B/Dance music. This honor serves as a testament to the power of perseverance, creativity, and the unwavering support of my fans. Thank you, Supervisor Mitchell, for this esteemed acknowledgment; it inspires me to continue pushing boundaries and creating meaningful art. I am proud to represent the Second District and look forward to contributing even more to the rich cultural tapestry of Los Angeles.”

Jody Watley, a style icon and architect of contemporary music, continues to add to her extensive list of accolades. With a career spanning decades, she holds a prominent position among Billboard’s Top 60 Female Artists of All Time and Top 25 Dance Artists of All Time. Her versatility and influence have not only shaped the music landscape but have also earned her recognition as one of the Top 100 Black Solo Artists of All Time.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell acknowledged Jody Watley’s multifaceted achievements, stating, “Jody Watley’s enduring impact on the music and entertainment industry is undeniable. She has been instrumental in shaping the music industry and inspiring future generations of musicians.”

This latest honor joins a series of recent recognitions, solidifying Jody Watley’s indelible mark on the realms of music, arts, and business.

In June 2022, she was celebrated with Jody Watley Day at the Georgia State Capitol, receiving the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award. The accolades continue as she stands proudly as a 2022 inductee into the Women’s Songwriters Hall of Fame and holds an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Business.

Jody Watley’s influence extends beyond the music realm. As the first black actress to portray the iconic character Rizzo in the musical GREASE on Broadway, she made history. Featured in People Magazine’s 50 Most Beautiful People Issue, she became the first black woman to appear in a Japanese Fashion Magazine.

As the founder of the independent music label Avitone Recordings, Jody Watley continues to inspire as a true renaissance woman. Her groundbreaking career includes chart-topping hits such as ‘Real Love,’ ‘I’m Looking For A New Love’, ‘Friends’ featuring Eric B. & Rakim, ‘Don’t You Want Me,’ ‘Still A Thrill,’ ‘Everything,’ Grammy nominations, and numerous awards.

Jody Watley’s latest release, “EVERLASTING,” available on all streaming digital platforms, has soared to new heights on the UK/International Soul Radio charts and beyond. With its infectious rhythm and timeless vocals, “EVERLASTING” has captivated audiences worldwide, earning widespread acclaim from listeners and critics alike.

As the song continues to climb the charts, Watley’s undeniable talent and unwavering dedication to her craft shine through, reaffirming her status as a trailblazer in the world of music.

She remains a shining force in the music industry with her ongoing musical output and unwavering commitment to authenticity and innovation.

Tune in to “The Jody Watley Show” on SiriusXM’s The Groove, channel 51, every second Sunday of the month at 3 p.m.(PST) for classic R&B, special guests, and insightful conversations about music and life lessons.

For updates and behind-the-scenes insights, follow Jody Watley on social media @jodywatley.

