Nate Robinson Puts $1.5 Million Screwjob On Doc Rivers | WATCH

*For many people, $1.5 million is nothing to sneeze at. For Nate Robinson, the amount is a reminder of a missed opportunity that resulted after his coach at the time, Doc Rivers, screwed him on purpose with one more game to go to secure said bonus.

Citing the New York Post, Barstoolsports.com’s John Rich mentioned an interview Robinson had where he wasn’t shy about Rivers and his role in the screwjob that cost him a sizable payday.

All Rivers had to do was give Robinson literally a little time on the court. Just a little bit, to hear Rich tell it.

“If I were to play devil’s advocate, I suppose it’s possible Doc Rivers was under strict instruction from the owner to not let Nate Robinson get in the game to save the team money. That would be a whole other story in it’s own right,” the writer speculated, going so far as to add the notion of Robinson not bringing Rivers up to speed on his situation. “I suppose it’s also possible Doc had no idea that he needed just one more game to hit is bonus. Had Nate Robinson went up to him mid-game and made that abundantly clear, that could have made a difference. He really should have just checked himself in the game on his own at that point. There’s not a person in the world who would have blamed him for it. Either way, you can’t blame Nate Robinson for holding a grudge. I can’t imagine having to look at Doc Rivers’ big stupid face knowing this man robbed you of millions of dollars.”

Robinson may have a solid reason for believing Rivers did him dirty on purpose. But it pales in comparison to his health struggle.

Nate Robinson DISPARA contra Doc Rivers e conta a DETALHES da treta entre os dois

Hopefully, the baller will get the needed kidney he seeks.

"I can't quit this…" Nate Robinson on his health 🙏

Watch full episode here:

— The OGs Show (@theOGsShow) April 10, 2024

Reflecting on the situation, Robinson confessed to being thankful for making it this far. The basketball star admitted that processed food is out of his diet in light of staying healthier. For Robinson, it’s a matter of “enjoying the times where I do feel healthy.”

“The [dialysis] machine has been helping my longevity and my life right now,” he said. “So, I’m just enjoying the times where I do feel healthy. I try to get out there with my kids, see my family and play basketball, do the things that I love.”

