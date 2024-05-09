Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry Legalizes Permitless Carry

*Louisiana has recently become the 28th state to adopt Constitutional Carry, joining others in embracing permitless carry.

Governor Jeff Landry signed Senate Bill 1, granting discretionary concealed carry licenses. Under this new law, individuals aged 18 and older can carry a concealed handgun without a permit.

This decision signifies a significant victory for Second Amendment advocates and legislation supported by the NRA.

“Today, we join 27 other states in passing Constitutional Carry. I promised the folks of Louisiana that I would champion Constitutional Carry into law, and within two months, I have honored that commitment,” Republican Gov. Jeff Landry told Fox News Digital.

“It’s fundamentally clear — law-abiding citizens should never have to seek government permission to safeguard themselves and their families. Today, we have secured an incredible victory for liberty in Louisiana. I want to thank Louisiana’s NRA members for their great work.”

SB 1’s primary author, Republican state Sen. Blake Miguez, said the governor’s signature “marks a key milestone in our enduring quest for liberty.”

“Today, Louisiana asserts its unwavering commitment to the Second Amendment by enacting Constitutional Carry, a move that embodies the absolute right of law-abiding citizens to bear arms,” Miguez told Fox News Digital.

“Governor Landry’s pivotal role, combined with the steadfast support from legislators across both chambers, has been crucial in reaffirming our dedication to the rights of law-abiding citizens. Our success owes much to the tireless efforts of NRA members and Second Amendment defenders throughout the state, whose advocacy has been indispensable,” Miguez added.

Just 57 days after being sworn into office, Landry fulfilled his campaign promise to pass constitutional carry as governor.

“This victory is a shining example of what can be achieved when freedom-loving legislators in both the House and the Senate work in unison,” said NRA-ILA Executive Director Randy Kozuch.

“Our deepest gratitude goes to Sen. Blake Miguez and House Speaker Pro Tempore Mike Johnson for their pivotal roles in spearheading this life-saving legislation and expeditiously moving it to the Governor’s desk,” he added.

