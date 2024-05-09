Shaquille O’Neal’s Ex-Wife Admits She Never Loved Him, He Responds: ‘Trust Me I Get It’

*Shaquille O’Neal responded to his ex-wife Shaunie Henderson’s confession in her new memoir that she didn’t love him during their relationship.

In her latest book, “Undefeated: Changing the Rules and Winning On My Own Terms,” Henderson admits to being more infatuated with the NBA star’s lifestyle and concept of marriage than with him as an individual.

As PEOPLE reports, O’Neal and Henderson wed in 2002 before calling it quits in 2009 due to Shaq’s alleged infidelity. They share four children together, including sons Shareef and Shaqir and daughters Amirah and Me’arah.

“Looking back, I don’t know that I was ever really in love with the man, but I was in love with the idea of being married to the man I had a family with,” Henderson wrote, per Essence.

“I was in love with the idea of building a life together. I truly did enjoy spending time with him. [NBA] road trips allowed me to be with my husband and experience the NBA life for a little while,” she continued.

“He was trying to be a world-famous, thirty-something multimillionaire with thousands of women throwing themselves at him, and people in general begging just to be in his presence, while being a husband and a father simultaneously,” she added. “How could anyone possibly know how to do that?”

O’Neal took to Instagram on May 8 to respond to Henderson.

“I understand…I wouldn’t have been in love with me either. Wishing you all the best. All love, Shaq,” he wrote. He captioned the post, “Trust me I get it.”

