Katt Williams’ ‘Woke Foke’ Surpasses Tom Brady Roast, Dominates U.S. Viewership

*Netflix’s Roast of Tom Brady garnered significant press due to Kim Kardashian getting booed at the event, but the streamer’s Netflix Is a Joke festival with Katt Williams attracted more viewers.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix’s internal measurement for April 29-May 5 reveals that Katt Williams: Woke Foke, streamed live on Saturday, May 4, garnered 4 million views worldwide. This surpasses the 2 million views for the Brady roast.

Both specials secured spots in the global top 10 rankings. Additionally, Woke Foke achieved a higher ranking in the United States than “The Roast of Tom Brady.”

“Woke Foke” streamed live during the “Netflix is a Joke Comedy Fest” in Los Angeles, which runs from May 1 to May 12. Katt’s performance was filmed at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California. In a press release, Netflix said Williams would “let loose in real time” during the hour-long set. The project marks Williams’ third comedy special for the streaming platform and comes four months after the comedian’s controversial appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast.

As we reported earlier, below are some of the highlights from Katt Williams: Woke Foke:

Diving into the joke vault, here’s Williams roasting Nick Cannon:

“Nick Cannon’s got 136 Children, Jesus. Did you know that? Did you know Nick was f–king like that? He deserves a Nobel penis prize. He is working!” he chides. “One hundred years from now, Nick Cannon is going be one of the greatest ni–as that ever lived. He’s got the same number of kids as Abraham! Do you understand what that means biblically? There’s going to be whole cities and ni–as related to Nick Cannon!”

And Williams didn’t leave the Bidens out of the mix:

“The Federal Bureau of Investigation said they don’t know whose cocaine was at the White House,” Williams fires off. “What type of investigation did you do ? I don’t know what the f–k is going on. ‘We don’t know whose it is.’ It was in Hunter Biden’s room. It said ‘Hunter’s blow’ on the bag… Hunter’s on crack. Joe’s asleep. The only person really working at the White House, behind the scenes, is Joe Biden’s German Shepherd named Commander. Commander has bitten 13 motherf–kers at the White House to this day. Commander is standing on business.”

Even Donald Trump couldn’t escape the Katt man’s sharp wit:

“Trump finally decided to reach out to Black people. He decided to do it a with a motherf–king shoe, ’cause he heard ni–as love sneakers,” Williams scoffed. “Get the f–k out of here! Those are $400. Only a white man would make something for ni–as that no Black people can match. Who has a red, white, blue and gold outfit they’ve been waiting to rock? …I tried Joe Biden’s shoes, but I didn’t like them. I put on one shoe and both of my feet fell asleep.”

