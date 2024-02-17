Celebrate National Black Movie Day on February 17

*The National Black Movie Association(NBMA) announced that National Black Movie Day will be observed on Saturday (February 17th).

According to a news release, the general public is encouraged to support this day-long celebration. National Black Movie Day supporters can participate on Saturday, February 17th in three ways: by seeing a Black movie in a theater; streaming or renting a Black film at home; and by posting a video on their social media platform about a favorite Black film, filmmaker, actor or actress, or a favorite movie scene or treasured song.

Your social media support should include the hashtag #nationalblackmovieday and the tag @nationalblackmovieday.

“We’re thrilled to be celebrating National Black Movie Day for a fifth year,” says Agnes Moss, founder of NMBA. “It’s truly gratifying to know that people across the country will join us in celebrating the rich legacy of Black Cinematic excellence,” she adds.

NMBA members will ring the bell at the New York Stock Exchange on the eve of National Black Movie Day

According to the release, many young actors, actresses, and supporters will be posting tomorrow, including students from HBCUs, Universal Music Group’s Internship program, and TV shows, including “Raising Kanan” and “P-Valley.”

A statement on the official website states, “On this day, we come together as a community to support Black filmmakers and storytellers. By doing this, we contribute to a more inclusive and equitable film industry. Let’s use #NationalBlackMovieDay to amplify these important voices and stories that resonate with so many and share American culture.”

