‘Preachers of L.A.’ Bishop WON’T Give Up First Class Seat for Wifey | WATCH

*For all the husbands out there, how much do you love your wife? Enough to give her first class if that and coach were the only seats available on a flight? While most husbands would give their better half the seat, “Preachers Of L.A.” fixture Bishop Ron Gibson won’t be found in that group.

Gibson was not shy in letting his fellow holy men know his preference in a clip from the reality show’s 10-year reunion. Needless to say, his opinion wasn’t a hit as Gibson got serious heat from the looks and judgment of his castmates.

“Let’s say you’re going from New York to LA,” Pastor Noel Jones posed to Gibson. “And both of you walk on the jet, and there was only one first-class seat, and somebody had to go to coach. Somebody had to sit in first. How would you arrange that?

After an initial pause, Gibson set off the controversy, answering “Brother, if I was on a desert island, and it wasn’t nothing but a box of peanuts. Do you think I’m giving her a whole box of peanuts?”

And so, the debate began.

The POLA guys carefully listened to Gibson’s argument until Jones brought the conversation back to his first question, according to Madame Noire.

In his eyes, Gibson’s analogy showed his preference for first class.

“Yeah, she don’t mind coach,” Gibson answered about his wife, “I do. I can’t sit up there like sardines.”

The crew’s shocked reaction gave way to Jones’ wife, First Lady Loretta Jones stepping in to let her husband know what’s up.

“It’s not whether she minds,” she stated. “It’s inappropriate for a man to sit in first class and put his wife in the back.”

“Claustrophobia,” Gibson interrupted before Minister Deitrick Haddon brought his two cents into the chat.

“That’s not exemplifying Christ’s love,” Haddon passionately said, adding that the “woman goes first.”

Not letting go of his stance, Gibson played defense, quoting a biblical reference. From there, he dug deeper into his first-class seat preference, admitting he would help his wife, First Lady LaVette Gibson, straight to coach.

“The man was created first, so that gives you a clue right there,” Gibson boldly expressed before tapping his wife into the conversation. Despite her view, First Lady Gibson tried to conclude the debate by assuming responsibility for buying airfare tickets as the church administrator.

Gibson’s remarks are a sample of what fans experienced on “Preachers of L.A.” The Oxygen series, which premiered on Oct. 9, 2013, and lasted two seasons, centered on the personal and professional lives of six preachers in Southern California. In addition to Gibson, Jones, and Hadden, “The Preachers of L.A.” featured pro skateboarder Pastor Jay Haizlip, Pastor Wayne Chaney Jr., and Bishop Clarence McClendon.

Gibson’s comments may have set well with him, but “Preachers of L.A.” viewers were mixed with how they took the Christian leader’s bold stance.

“This man said with confidence and without doubt, forget my wife. It’s about me. She knows he sounds crazy so she fumbles to justify his selfishness. The other two MEN tried to correct him about order and the word, but he stood on selfishness,” wrote one commenter, as Gibson’s “arrogance” and “selfishness” were called out by those who saw the video.

“I think it’s the attitude that has everyone shook. He didn’t try to hide his arrogance at all. He didn’t try to offer for his wife to take the best seat. He automatically said, ‘He’s going.’ Lol. He’s going to serve himself first. That’s so arrogant of him,” another comment said.

On the flip side, Gibson did not get on the good side with other viewers who sided with his controversial opinion.

“My husband is going to first class. He’s bigger than me, and if he’s going to work, he needs to be comfortable. We are both getting to the destination. In that instance, there’s no other choice, so I would give him the go-ahead,” a Gibson supporter wrote, while another viewer mentioned the notion of First Lady Gibson being afraid of her husband.

“I think his response shows a lot. Also, the fact that she wouldn’t answer the question made me feel she was afraid to do so. Unfortunately in Christianity, there are sometimes this thinking that a woman needs to be subservient to her husband,” the commenter voiced.

So, what say you? Do you agree with Bishop Gibson’s view about his wife and first-class seating? Or should the bishop have taken coach and kept it moving?

Scroll below to weigh in.

