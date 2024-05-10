Forget Kendrick and Drake – Now Shaq and Shannon Are Beefin’ + The Diesel Cuts Diss Track! | WatchListen

*Oh Lawd! As if the Kendrick Lamar beef wasn’t enough, a new one’s popping off. We’re talking about a clash of titans: Shaquille O’Neal versus Shannon Sharpe.

The spectacle unfolded after the “Inside the NBA” team awarded the NBA’s Most Valuable Player to Joker (Nikola Jokic) on their Wednesday broadcast. During the festivities, Shaq praised the Nuggets star as the top player in the league, yet he controversially opined that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander should have snagged the MVP award this year.

This prompted Sharpe to air his thoughts on his “Nightcap” podcast alongside Chad Johnson and Gilbert Arenas, where he hinted at jealousy on Shaq’s part toward Jokic’s recent successes.

“Shaq should have five MVPs,” Sharpe remarked. “He sees someone like Nikola Jokic, who isn’t as dominant, snag three in four years. When you’re historically great, they mention you as a phenomenal player, the GOAT, and Shaq is seldom included.”

Sharpe continued, “I think a part of him is envious of that… it’s tough for me to consider someone a GOAT with just one MVP. If Shaq had my work ethic, he would have scored 40,000 points.”

Shaq, clearly ruffled, responded vehemently on Instagram, lambasting Sharpe for what he deemed sensationalist remarks, asserting his support was purely for SGA.

The exchange escalated quickly, with Shaq asserting that Sharpe was the one green with envy.

“Don’t forget I know what you did to get here,” Shaq retorted. “Sounds like you’re the jealous one. You’re trying to stay relevant by stirring drama on your podcast… 4 rings, three finals MVPs, top 50 and top 75. Google me. And frankly, despite your newfound success, you’re still beneath me,” he concluded.

The tension didn’t end there. Shaq proclaimed his overall superiority in wealth and reputation, to which Sharpe shot back defiantly:

“He can throw all the shade he wants. Sure, you have more money, more fame, and you’ll always be wealthier than me, but no one will ever accuse me of being lazy or shortchanging myself.”

The feud reached a boiling point as Shaq headed to the studio to release a diss track aimed directly at Sharpe. Check it below.

