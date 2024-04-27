New Lawsuit Accuses Ye of Unfair Treatment Toward Black Employees and Ultimatum to Remove Locs

*The hip-hop mogul Ye, known to many as Kanye West, finds himself enmeshed in another legal battle, this time initiated by Benjamin Deshon Provo, a former guard at Ye’s Donda Academy. Disturbing allegations of discriminatory treatment hover ominously over Ye, as Provo levels accusations of unfair dismissal rooted in his refusal to sever his (dread) locs.

In a distillation of the grievances, as reported by Page Six, the legal filings portray a disconcerting environment—painting a narrative of disparity with the words, “Kanye and members of his management team subjected Provo and other black employees to less favorable treatment than their white counterparts.”

With an employment journey at Donda Academy starting in August 2021, Provo’s experience soured, escalating to “emotional distress” purportedly resulting from Ye’s insistence on changing his physical appearance. Commanding, “Alright y’all, it is time for you to shave your heads. I am not messing around,” Ye’s words reportedly carried an ultimatum of conformity or dismissal.

Defiant in the face of a directive that clashed with his Muslim beliefs, Provo recounts a particularly stark ultimatum passed down from Ye, “Kanye said, ‘Tell the one with the dreads to shave his head or he is fired.’” Allegedly, Provo was pressured to choose between his identity and livelihood, as per the statements within the filed complaint.

The narrative takes a deeper plunge into the accusations as The Root claims a revelation of a racial pay gap surfaced, along with Ye’s censorship of Black history literature at his academy, a troubling echo from Cecilia Hailey’s similar claims in another lawsuit.

The distressing allegations further entwine Ye with sentiments of negativity aimed at Black historical champions, one more thread in the growing tapestry of claims against him.

This is not an isolated narrative; the artist is previously noted for being at the legal crosshairs over similar grievances. Trevor Phillips’ lawsuit earlier in the month mirrors this tale, augmenting it with allegations of more harsh treatment towards Black staff, alongside sharing of anti-semitic and homophobic comments.

Asserting the principle that fame does not equate to immunity, Carney R. Shegerian, spokesperson for the pursuing legal team of Shegerian & Associates, states:

“No matter how famous one is, no one is above the law. We look forward to holding Mr. West accountable for the discrimination alleged in the complaint.”

Beyond the charged atmosphere of discrimination, Provo describes an additional layer of turmoil, contending with aggressive clashes with paparazzi amid his duties. The lawsuit casts a wide net, with Provo seeking redress for the myriad of injustices, from a hostile workplace to labor violations, aiming to hold Ye accountable for what unfolded during his tenure at Donda Academy.

