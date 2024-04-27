Saturday, April 27, 2024
Jimmie Allen Tearfully Reveals Suicide Consideration Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit Fallout | WATCH
By Chris Richburg
Jimmie Allen sued
Jimmie Allen – (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

*Jimmie Allen’s sexual assault situation is emotionally impacting him. TMZ cites an interview the country singer did with Kathie Lee Gifford, where he mentioned the toll sexual assault accusations and the resulting lawsuit against him have had on his mental health.

During the chat, Allen remembered his concern for his family’s well-being after his former manager filed a lawsuit which accused him of rape.

Although the lawsuit was dropped last month, the damage from the allegations was done.  Allen’s record label, BBR Music Group, dropped him, on top of him losing several business deals. With the tribulations, the “Freedom Was a Highway” entertainer was convinced he would not be able to support his children.

“The first thing my brain goes to is not the career. It’s how am I going to provide for my kids? I had 3 [kids] then,” an emotional Allen told Gifford while recalling his life insurance covering death by suicide.

In his eyes, as his world started collapsing, taking his own life was worth considering.

“I don’t feel that way now, but in that moment, when you feel like you have nothing … in the midst of a society where it’s no longer innocent until proven guilty. She said this so it must be true,” Allen said as he broke down.

The country vocalist’s suicide revelation comes a week after former “Breaking Bad” star Giancarlo Esposito confessed to almost arranging his own murder while experiencing financial hardship. Concerned about his children’s future, Esposito figured they would be better off with his life insurance money.

Fortunately, the trauma of his offspring losing their father was enough for the “Parish” actor to snap out of his suicidal state and cancel the notion of not being in his kids’ lives.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Jimmie Allen to Launch Comedy Tour Amid Sexual Assault Accusations

