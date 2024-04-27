Report: The Unsuccessful Attempt to Remove Karine Jean-Pierre as Biden’s Press Secretary

*A New York Post report says some of President Biden’s White House team reportedly pondered replacing Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, enlisting allies to discreetly suggest her exit. Anita Dunn, informally overseeing White House communications, was rumored to encourage Jean-Pierre’s shift.

“There were a number of people she asked to engage Karine,” claimed an insider, linking Dunn’s tact to past advisors’ strategies. In addition, Dunn purportedly had the nod from Jeff Zients, endorsing the discreet campaign against Jean-Pierre.

“There was an effort to have some outside folks who Karine knows and trusts talk to her about why leaving last fall would have made a lot of sense for her and her career,” a source revealed the intent to move her diplomatically.

Facing the concealed push and her adherence to scripted briefing responses, Jean-Pierre aimed to serve through elections. While strategists suggested “a graceful exit,” considering backlash from her milestone diversity role, she remained resolute, dismissing an offer from EMILY’s List and affirming, “I’m not going anywhere.”

Contrary to circulating speculation, Dunn seemed to recognize Jean-Pierre’s resolve. Before an article release, she confidently negated Jean-Pierre’s rumored exit, “KJP isn’t going anywhere so this is a ridiculous piece.”

Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates refuted the insinuations of Jean-Pierre’s promptings, defending her rigorous prep, saying, “Karine was never approached by anyone with such a message. She spends four hours preparing every day. And neither Jeff nor Anita did any such thing.”

Bates also challenged the critique of her reliance on a binder during briefings, “Why is she being singled out?” Despite skepticism, Dunn publicly backed Jean-Pierre, mobilizing support and sharing, “Karine is very strong and doing a very good job in the briefing room.”

The White House dynamics showed hints of contrasts, including with official John Kirby. However, exchanges showed harmony, and Kirby complimented Jean-Pierre:

“It’s a privilege to be in her company, to watch her work, and to learn from her.”

While rumors stoked narratives on Dunn and Zients’ roles, the core sentiment underscored Jean-Pierre’s unshakable tenure, her solid institutional support, and her unwavering intent to maintain her position despite the undercurrent of White House political strategizing.

