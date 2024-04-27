Saturday, April 27, 2024
Garcelle Beauvais to Executive Produce Trio of New Lifetime Original Films, Including ‘Terry McMillian Presents’ Feature
*Lifetime is deepening its creative bond with Garcelle Beauvais, entrusting her with the executive production reins for three captivating new films.

After the successful collaboration on the “Black Girl Missing” feature film last year—a project where Beauvais not only starred but also held an executive producer title—Lifetime is expanding the narrative universe with two fresh additions, both under Beauvais’ executive producer umbrella.

The accolades garnered by “Black Girl Missing,” including the prestigious Gracie and ASTRA Awards from the Hollywood Critics Alliance for Best Television Movie, alongside nominations for an NAACP Image Award, a Black Reel Award, and a Rockie Award, underscore the vital conversations it sparked about systemic injustices faced by missing girls and women of color.

Furthermore, Beauvais is slated to headline and serve as an executive producer for a forthcoming film under the Terry McMillian Presents banner. In this yet-to-be-named Terry McMillian Presents Lifetime Original Movie, Beauvais embodies Ava, a globally renowned chef residing in Europe, who rushes back to South Carolina to care for her elderly aunt after a mishap.

As fate would have it, her encounter with Luke, a charming chauffeur twenty years her junior, ignites an unexpected spark. United by their shared passions for gastronomy, kinship, and laughter, Ava and Luke find themselves entangled in a recipe for love. Yet, amidst their burgeoning affection, Ava grapples with the realization that Luke still has much to explore in life, prompting her to confront the delicate balance between her career aspirations and her heart’s desires. Casting for supporting roles is currently underway, promising to add further depth to this captivating tale.

“I am deeply thrilled and grateful to further cultivate my alliance with Lifetime, a network that immediately recognized the significance of forging ahead with this groundbreaking franchise, as demonstrated by the Black Girl Missing series,” said Beauvais while reflecting on the partnership with Lifetime. “Their unwavering support and commitment to our shared mission fill me with hope for a brighter future.”

“Moreover, I am honored to not only serve as an executive producer but also step into the shoes of Ava in the Terry McMillian Presents film. As a woman intimately familiar with navigating the complexities of matters of the heart, this project resonates deeply with me,” she added.

Renowned for her literary works adapted into iconic films such as “How Stella Got Her Groove Back” and “Waiting to Exhale,” McMillian’s collaboration with Lifetime will spotlight the diverse love stories and lives of African American women through the Terry McMillian Presents movies, according to Deadline.

The production of the movie will be overseen by D’Angela Proctor for Undaunted Content in partnership with GroupM Motion Entertainment.

Terry McMillian and Garcelle Beauvais will serve as executive producers, with Richard Foster and Chet Fenster also taking on executive producer roles for GroupM Motion Entertainment. The script is crafted by Tamara Gregory, promising to bring this heartfelt narrative to life.

Terry McMillanMcMillan shared the news on Twitter and also revealed that Lee Daniels was tapped to produce the series. "So, WAITING TO EXHALE is going to be a TV series. Produced by Lee Daniels. Attica Locke and Tembi Locke are writing. Anthony Hemingway will direct. I lucked out," she tweeted. The book followed four close friends dealing with love, motherhood, and career. The 1995 film starred Angela Bassett, Loretta Devine, Lela Rochon and the late, great Whitney Houston.
