Tristan Thompson Subjected to Three Paternity Tests for Khloé Kardashian’s Son

*Khloé Kardashian revealed recently that she made her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, take three paternity of their son, Tatum Thompson, who was born through a surrogate because he acts like her late father and looks like brother Rob Kardashian.

During her appearance on the SHE MD podcast, the reality TV Star said she made Thompson take multiple paternity tests after she realized their one-year-old son didn’t look like herself and Tristan.

“Because he was an IVF baby or surrogate baby, I was like, ‘Rob, have you ever donated sperm somewhere?” she told Dr. Thais Aliabadi and Mary Alice Haney in the video above. “I made Tristan do three DNA tests for Tatum. He was so offended, and I’m like, ‘He doesn’t look like me.’”

She joked, “‘He could have been my brother’s by accident!'”

“In this family, that would not surprise me but that would be so disgusting. But I remember [my doctor] was like, ‘You’ve already done a DNA test!’ I go, ‘I need to do another one, I need to figure it out,’” Kardashian added.

“My son is one-and-a-half, and he’s sarcastic. My dad had a really dry, silly, just crazy sense of humor and there’s glimmers of my dad in Tatum and I’m like, ‘This is so freaking weird.’ But it’s just how God works and I love it.”

Kardashian previously admitted that she had trouble bonding with the baby due to all of Thompson’s cheating drama during the surrogacy.

During the podcast conversation, Khloé noted that Tristan is an “incredible father” to Tatum and their six-year-old daughter, True.

“He did make mistakes, but … he’s the nicest guy, and we get along so well now,” she said.

“We’re not meant to be together, but he was meant to be the father of these kids. We do get along so well and I’m really grateful for that because my parents got along so well.”

