Thursday, May 9, 2024
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Tristan Thompson Subjected to Three Paternity Tests for Khloé Kardashian’s Son
By Ny MaGee
0

*Khloé Kardashian revealed recently that she made her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, take three paternity of their son, Tatum Thompson, who was born through a surrogate because he acts like her late father and looks like brother Rob Kardashian.

During her appearance on the SHE MD podcast, the reality TV Star said she made Thompson take multiple paternity tests after she realized their one-year-old son didn’t look like herself and Tristan.

“Because he was an IVF baby or surrogate baby, I was like, ‘Rob, have you ever donated sperm somewhere?” she told Dr. Thais Aliabadi and Mary Alice Haney in the video above. “I made Tristan do three DNA tests for Tatum. He was so offended, and I’m like, ‘He doesn’t look like me.’”

She joked, “‘He could have been my brother’s by accident!'”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

“In this family, that would not surprise me but that would be so disgusting. But I remember [my doctor] was like, ‘You’ve already done a DNA test!’ I go, ‘I need to do another one, I need to figure it out,’” Kardashian added. 

“My son is one-and-a-half, and he’s sarcastic. My dad had a really dry, silly, just crazy sense of humor and there’s glimmers of my dad in Tatum and I’m like, ‘This is so freaking weird.’ But it’s just how God works and I love it.”

Kardashian previously admitted that she had trouble bonding with the baby due to all of Thompson’s cheating drama during the surrogacy. 

During the podcast conversation, Khloé noted that Tristan is an “incredible father” to Tatum and their six-year-old daughter, True.

“He did make mistakes, but … he’s the nicest guy, and we get along so well now,” she said. 

“We’re not meant to be together, but he was meant to be the father of these kids. We do get along so well and I’m really grateful for that because my parents got along so well.”

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Khloé Kardashian is Expecting Second Child with Tristan Thompson … Via Surrogate

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
EUR EXCLUSIVE: ABFFs Opening Night Announcement

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Beef

Questlove Not Feeling Kendrick Lamar/Drake Rap Beef: ‘Hip Hop is Truly Dead’ – Ice Cube Apparantly Agrees

Influencers

Twitch Streamer (Kai Cenat) Charged with Inciting A Riot After New York City Giveaway WON’T be Prosecuted | VIDEO

Beef

Why Kendrick Lamar is RESONATING on a Drake Rap Beef – It’s Obama, Hannah-Jones, Issa, & Many More … | WATCH

Beef

Kendrick Lamar and Drake Gave Us An Epic Hip-hop Beef Weekend – Here’s What to Know | PICsVideos

** FEATURED STORY **

Battle Rapper Lady Luck: From Attempted Suicide to the Light | EURexclusiveWatch

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

Docuseries

Michael Bivins Documentary to Explore Life of New Edition,...

Celebrity

Nick Cannon: Nicole Scherzinger was ‘the Only Woman I’ve...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming