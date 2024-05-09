Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre Star in HARDY’s Noir-Inspired Short Film ‘Gin & Juice’ | Watch

*Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre venture into the noir genre in HARDY’s short film “Gin & Juice (Another Shot From Dr. Dre),” offering a fresh take on their iconic 1993 single.

Country singer HARDY linked up with the hip-hop duo to help promote his reimagined version of the iconic 90’s hip-hop song “Gin and Juice. The short film features actress Nicola Peltz Beckham and was made in collaboration with Gin & Juice By Dre & Snoop, the rap duo’s first ready-to-drink product from their new premium spirits company.

Per a press release, HARDY said: “The entire ‘Gin & Juice’ process has been a dream for me. I recorded the song and in a few short weeks I was on set with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg. It didn’t feel real until I showed up and I saw the names on the trailers. I spent two days with them and I can honestly say they are two of the coolest, most genuine people and they made me feel right at home. I am so thankful for the experience and I’m looking forward to hanging with those guys again.”

Check the short film via the YouTube clip above, and listen to HARDY’s new track here.

According to the news release, Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop comes in four flavors: citrus, Melon, Passionfruit, and Apricot.

“The canned cocktails are premium gin-based cocktails, crafted for an innovative experience with packaging designed by Ini Archibong,” the news release states. The drink is distributed through Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits.

“Together, we always try to create magic, we’re having fun being creative, and everything about this product is really us,” Dr. Dre said.

“There’s passion behind it, and friendship and love and a culture. We’re shooting to make everything we do magnificent, and fortunately, most of the time we hit the target,” he added.

“Look where we’re at in our careers. Look at our age and look at what we’ve done, and we still love each other, so why not do something together? A lot of times people have been in a relationship for thirty years and can’t talk to each other, can’t hang out, so it’s just fun to be in a partnership with people that you actually love,” Snoop Dogg said.

The ready-to-drink beverage is now rolling out nationwide through early spring.

According to the news release, Gin & Juice is the first launch of Snoop and Dre’s new premium spirits company, and more products will be announced in the future.

