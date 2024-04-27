Pam Grier on ‘Them: The Scare’ and Real-Life Horrors of LA | EURexclusiveWATCH

*Pam Grier, the iconic actress known for her roles in Blaxploitation films and beyond, makes a captivating appearance in season two of the Prime Video anthology horror series “Them: The Scare.” The series transports viewers to 1991 Los Angeles with a manhunt for a serial killer.

Grier plays Athena, Detective Dawn Reeve’s (Deborah Ayorinde) mother. Athena is a complex character, embodying the strength and resilience of a mother while grappling with her vulnerabilities and secrets.

In a recent interview with EUR, Grier shared her insights into the essence of horror and the real-life horrors that shaped her perception of the city of angels.

“Vulnerability is key in a horror series,” Grier emphasized

Grier delves into what she believes are essential elements for a horror series.

“Oh, vulnerability, your filters are down. It’s like walking into a dark room, knowing you could be harmed, but using your intellect and experience to protect yourself.”

Drawing parallels to real-life experiences, Grier likens the feeling to walking into the unknown during the civil rights movement.

“Like the civil rights movement, we didn’t know when we would have a riot or discourse…how do we walk out alive?”

Grier delved into Athena’s complex psyche, highlighting the character’s struggles with aging, illness, and the fear of losing her mind.

“Athena grapples with secrets and vulnerabilities,” Grier revealed. “She’s haunted by paranormal activities in her home, forcing her to confront her deepest fears.” Grier vividly depicted a scene involving a possessed washer in Athena’s basement. “I’ve got a washer, that hoopty washer in my basement that’s turning into this aggressive animal about to attack me,” she explained, “but is it?”

Reflecting on her encounters with real-life horror in Los Angeles, Grier recounted a chilling experience. “I was stopped driving to work…the LAPD stopped me at four a.m. and wanted to know where I was from,” she recalled. Grier described her fear and vulnerability during this encounter, emphasizing how such experiences can strip a person of dignity and safety. “I could get hurt. And no one’s witnessing it but him. And I’m like four blocks away from the studio, and they’re waiting for me.”

“It was a wake-up call,” she admitted. “If it can happen to me, it can happen to anyone.”

“Athena embodies resilience in the face of adversity,” Grier affirmed. “She’s a survivor, determined to protect her family at all costs.”

In her role as Dawn’s mother, Grier channeled her own experiences and wisdom. Series creator and director Lil Marvin said, “‘Pam, you’ve lived a lot of life,'” Grier recalled. “I bring that lived experience to Athena, making her journey all the more compelling.”

“Them: The Scare” is available on Prime Video.

