Cuba Gooding Jr. Addresses Inclusion in Lawsuit Against Diddy

*Cuba Gooding Jr. is speaking out about being named in a lawsuit against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

During an appearance on the PBD Podcast with Patrick Bet-David, the actor responded to being mentioned in Rodney ‘Lil Rod’ Jones’ assault lawsuit against the Bad Boy Records mogul. Jones accuses Gooding of sexual harassment and assault in the lawsuit.

“Mr. Combs had dominion and control over the actions of Cuba Gooding Jr. and failed to step in and stop Cuba Gooding Jr. from sexually assaulting Mr. Jones,” the suit alleges.

“I wake up in the morning, I turn on The Today Show, ‘Actor Cuba Gooding Jr.’—I was like, ‘Excuse me?! Pulling me into this?” Gooding said on the podcast, Complex reports. “I think, whatever he’s dealing with… He’s on his journey, man.”

“I can’t imagine that he’s stupid enough to do whatever he’s doing and keep it on his premises. I think that the raid and all of that stuff, only time will tell who was involved, who had been a frequent guest in these places and areas,” he continued. “It’s funny, because my lawyers said, ‘You know, every outlet in the world wants to talk to you.’ And again, I’m not defining myself from some headline in the press, so I stayed quiet.”

Jones included a photo of himself with Gooding in the lawsuit. The image depicts the Oscar-winning actor with his arms around Jones. The moment was captured onboard Diddy’s yacht, but Gooding claims there’s more to it than it seems.

“I went from one ship, ‘Happy New Year,'” he said. “So I hung out with Tyson, next ship there’s Drake. This ship had P. Diddy, he had his guy, his videographer. They’re listening to music. He says, ‘Hey Cuba, you want to hear P. Diddy’s new song?’ I said, ‘Yeah, sure!'”

As we reported earlier, Jones is seeking $30 million in punitive damages, accusing the Bad Boy Records founder of sexually harassing, drugging, and threatening him for more than a year. He served as Comb’s videographer from September 2022 to November 2023. Throughout this period, he allegedly documented extensive evidence of Combs, his associates, and additional individuals participating in significant unlawful activities. The lawsuit claims Diddy covertly recorded celebrities during his “freak off” parties.

According to All Hip Hop, Jones recently presented the court with a recording alleging to feature Combs boasting about involvement in violent and illegal activities.

“This guy who’s suing him [is] going after the money, man. I’m sure, and by the way, I don’t know P. Diddy’s life. I don’t know what he’s going through,” Gooding said on the podcast.

“We were acquaintances,” he said about Diddy, adding, “just like I just showed you. Two–three times I’ve seen him.”

Watch Gooding’s podcast interview via the YouTube clip above.

