Meet Spelman Student Nyla Choates – Fearless Youth Leader, Author & Entrepreneur I LISTEN-to-Podcast

*In this episode of Underground Magnolia Podcast, we shine a spotlight on Nyla Choates – an inspiring youth activist, entrepreneur, and author. The 19-year-old founded the nonprofit My Roots Are Rich as a high school student in Milpitas, California. The organization takes a proactive stance against systemic racism by conducting a variety of self-pride and literacy workshops across the nation.

In 2021, Nyla demonstrated her commitment to social justice by organizing a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest in her hometown, which is in Silicon Valley.

A year later, she self-published a children’s book titled after her nonprofit that encourages young readers to embrace their heritage and take pride in their roots.

Currently, Nyla is a junior at the historically Black women’s college, Spelman, where her leadership prowess has earned her numerous awards in business and entrepreneurship. Her journey exemplifies resilience, passion, and the power of using one’s voice to effect positive change.

