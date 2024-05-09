Wednesday, May 8, 2024
HomeEntertainmentPodcast
Books

Meet Spelman Student Nyla Choates – Fearless Youth Leader, Author & Entrepreneur I LISTEN-to-Podcast

In March, Choates took first place in Amazon’s 'Black is Entrepreneurial Pitch Competition'
By DesiV
0

*In this episode of Underground Magnolia Podcast, we shine a spotlight on Nyla Choates – an inspiring youth activist, entrepreneur, and author. The 19-year-old founded the nonprofit My Roots Are Rich as a high school student in Milpitas, California. The organization takes a proactive stance against systemic racism by conducting a variety of self-pride and literacy workshops across the nation.

Nyla Choates
Nyla Choates is the founder of the nonprofit My Roots Are Rich. (Courtesy of Nyla Choates)

In 2021, Nyla demonstrated her commitment to social justice by organizing a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest in her hometown, which is in Silicon Valley.

Nyla Choates (in the middle with tan sign) organized a peaceful Black Lives Matter March in her hometown of Milpitas, California, in the heart of Silicon Valley. (Courtesy of My Roots Are Rich)

A year later, she self-published a children’s book titled after her nonprofit that encourages young readers to embrace their heritage and take pride in their roots.

Nyla Choates self-published “My Roots Are Rich,” a children’s book about celebrating your heritage. (Courtesy of My Roots Are Rich)

Currently, Nyla is a junior at the historically Black women’s college, Spelman, where her leadership prowess has earned her numerous awards in business and entrepreneurship. Her journey exemplifies resilience, passion, and the power of using one’s voice to effect positive change.

In March 2024, Nyla Choates took first place in Amazon’s “Black is Entrepreneurial Pitch Competition” held at prominent HBCU Morehouse College. (Courtesy of Nyla Choates)

Listen in on Underground Magnolia Podcast to find out more about this impressive young woman on Spotify and other major podcast platforms.

For more on the Underground Magnolia Podcast and to listen to other episodes hosted by award-winning journalist Desiréia Valteau, go here.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Pastor Keion Henderson Responds to ‘Hushing’ Worshiper: ‘There Has to be Order’ | WATCH

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Cuba Gooding Jr. Addresses Inclusion in Lawsuit Against Diddy

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Beef

Why Kendrick Lamar is RESONATING on a Drake Rap Beef – It’s Obama, Hannah-Jones, Issa, & Many More … | WATCH

Beef

Kendrick Lamar and Drake Gave Us An Epic Hip-hop Beef Weekend – Here’s What to Know | PICsVideos

** FEATURED STORY **

Battle Rapper Lady Luck: From Attempted Suicide to the Light | EURexclusiveWatch

R. Kelly

R. Kelly Moved to Prison in North Carolina + Benzino’s Idiotic Defense of Kelz | WATCH

Beef

Christopher Williams Blasts ‘P.A.N.’ Diddy – Labels Jaguar Wright a ‘Crackhead’ | WATCH

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

Docuseries

Michael Bivins Documentary to Explore Life of New Edition,...

Celebrity

Nick Cannon: Nicole Scherzinger was ‘the Only Woman I’ve...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming