Chef G. Garvin Dishes on ApireTV’s New Series ‘Hustle, Sizzle and Smoke’ | EUR Video Exclusive
By Ny MaGee
*AspireTV’s latest culinary series, “Hustle, Sizzle, and Smoke,” pits everyday home kitchen masters against each other in an intense barbecue competition. 

Per the official synopsis: “In Hustle, Sizzle and Smoke, dive into the heat of the ultimate competition where everyday masters of the home kitchen, emerging restaurateurs, and food entrepreneurs face off in a fiery barbecue showdown. Each episode introduces two grilling experts from diverse backgrounds battling to win a fast-paced barbecue showdown, bringing their own personal journeys, techniques and cooking secrets to the table.”

Watch the trailer above.

“It’s been a while since I was this excited about a show,” said series host Chef G. Garvin in a statement. “Hustle, Sizzle and Smoke allowed me to step into this new realm on cooking shows with a whole new energy and excitement.”

Hustle, Sizzle and Smoke
Chef G. Garvin / Credit: ApireTV

The renowned author and restaurateur described “Hustle, Sizzle, and Smoke” as “some of my best work.”

“I’m grateful that aspireTV was willing to give me an opportunity to do it here,” Chef G continued. “I can’t wait for everyone to see it.” 

Get ready to tantalize your taste buds as we enter the world of barbecue mastery with Chef G, the visionary behind the series. In our exclusive interview with Chef G, he provided a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes sizzle and the passion driving his latest culinary journey. Watch our exclusive conversation below. 

“Hustle, Sizzle, and Smoke” airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on AspireTV.

