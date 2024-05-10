Friday, May 10, 2024
Chris Brown Shares Reasons for Starting Investments at Age 17
By Ny MaGee
Chris Brown
Chris Brown attends Ant Tha Ladies Man Birthday Celebration at Sound Nightclub on June 17, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

*Chris Brown explained in a new interview why he began investing at age 17 and what encouraged him to make franchise investments early in his career.

“I was 17 when I started trying to invest in certain things, just ‘cause I knew… You don’t know how long you going to be successful, and it’s not like every artist can make it look like they getting money,” Brown said during an appearance on “The R&B Money Podcast” with hosts J. Valentine and Tank, Complex reports.

“If you’re not a touring act, if you’re not doing stuff, you need an exit strategy,” Brown added. “My investments were, like, into Burger Kings and stuff like that just so I could have a portfolio of, you know, constant income. That was my first step.” 

Brown previously told US Weekly that he owns 14 Burger King restaurants. According to the company’s franchising website, “Burger King® charges a flat franchise fee of $50,000 USD for a franchise agreement with a term of 20 years.”

According to AFROTECH™, the singer’s estimated wealth of $50 million comes from his music career, investments, and endorsements.

Watch Brown’s full remarks about investing via the YouTube clip below.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Tank Announces Tour Dates + Chris Brown to Headline J. Cole’s Music Festival

