Kandi Burruss Plays ‘Pla$ti’ Diva and Her ‘Prison Bae’ in Hilarious Instagram Skit | Watch

*Kandi Burruss’s fans are praising her acting prowess. In a single skit, she seamlessly portrayed both a big-breasted fashionista named Pla$tik and her prison bae.

As MadameNore reports, the skit begins with Kandi wearing a red leather bra with a phone nestled between large fake breasts. As a make-up artist works on her face, Pla$tik gets a collect call from her prison bae. That’s when the scene shifts to Prison Bae, where Kandi sports a full-body suit of abs and gets her hair braided by a fellow inmate.

“I ain’t got no more visitation days,” Prison Bae tells Pla$tik. After murmuring, “I love you,” to Pla$tik, the cellmate erupts in a jealous rage, confronting Pla$tik with all the sordid details of his liaisons with Prison Bae.

Prison Bae attempts to compensate for his deceit by persuading his cellmate named Kev to serenade with R. Kelly’s “Bump n’ Grind.”

In the skit’s comments, one person wrote, “Nah the R Kelly singing from prison took me by surprise,” to which another IG user added, “As soon as I heard Robert Kelly singing I LOST IT.”

Another Kandi fan posted, “Kandi is getting closer to that Tyler Perry money…and I love it.”

A third commented, “Kandi is the GOAT!!!” and another person wrote, “This is the funniest sh*t ever.”

