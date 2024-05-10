Jaleel White Marries Tech Executive Nicoletta Ruhl

*Jaleel White is a newly married man!

PEOPLE reports that “The Family Matters” star married tech executive Nicoletta Ruhl at the Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles on May 4.

The couple exchanged vows surrounded by 175 guests. Ruhl shared her sentiments about having their loved ones present for the occasion in an interview with PEOPLE.

“It was important for all of the people that carry an impact on our daily lives to be present and for each and every one of them to enjoy themselves and feel as though they were part of something intimate and meaningful,” Ruhl said.

“We had three DJs throughout different parts of the wedding and each were phenomenal,” said White, with his new bride noting that they had “enough time to spend with the people who have had a positive impact on our lives and continue to support us daily.”

White said their marriage signifies that “we’ve each committed ourselves to loving and helping one another achieve the best possible outcome in anything we set out to do both personally and professionally.”

Per PEOPLE, Ruhl added, “We don’t rush anything and we always have honest intentions for one another. We both fully believe that when you force something, it won’t result in the best outcome and because of this we’ve seen a lot of blessings in our life together thus far.”

Meanwhile, White will release his new memoir “Growing Up Urkel,” on Nov. 19. According to publisher Simon and Schuster, the tome is described as, “An incisive and insightful memoir by one of the most beloved icons of nineties television Jaleel White, the actor who portrayed Steve Urkel on the hit sitcom Family Matters.”

The description continues, “In this wise and witty memoir, Growing Up Urkel takes you on a memorable journey through the peaks, valleys, and plateaus of fame and fortune.”

You can preorder the book here.

